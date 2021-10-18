EntertainmentMusicLocal
Uncle Waffles. Picture: Twitter
WATCH: Uncle Waffles wows social media with dance moves and gets Drake’s attention

By Shingai Darangwa

Social media has been abuzz with hype over up-and-coming female DJ Uncle Waffles' infectious dance moves.

The DJ posted a video dancing while she was deejaying in front of a delirious sold-out show.

It's a sizzling party vibe with the entire crowd singing and dancing in unison.

The amapiano song playing in the background is an unreleased song called “Adiwele” by Kabza De Small and Young Stunna.

Major League DJs have been teasing the song relentlessly over the last few weeks during their tour of Europe.

Uncle Waffles' original Twitter video has clocked over 3 million views since it was posted on her account two days ago, spawning several other video posts with thousands of views.

She's since been featured on several international platforms, including the popular Link Up TV and Complex UK.

Social media users from across the world have been responding to the viral video, lauding South Africa for its vibrant party scene.

As the video started to go viral on Sunday morning, Instagram users noticed that she'd received a following from Canadian pop star Drake, further amplifying the hype.

She's since gained over 50 000 followers in the past 24 hours across Twitter and Instagram.

Fans are hopeful that Drake will jump on and co-sign the amapiano wave.

@JoshuaKissi lauded the vibe, "S.A’s vibe is irreplaceable. 😭"

"This video is laced with crack," said @septimusajprime.

"The dancing, the sex appeal, the vibes, the crowd," commented @mabintou. "The men respectfully hyping her up behind her😍"

"Kabza and Young Stunna really did the most with this track. Adiwele is fire 🔥 🙌," Tweeted @thabok_, lauding the unreleased song.

Her manager, @zeusomega3 added to the hype: "SHE’S SUCH A VIBE. ❤️😍 UNCLE WAFFLES.🥰 🎧"

One user, @flagstaff_30 is happy about how female DJs are shining. "I love how the industry is opening up for female DJs in South Africa. Only Phori is carrying the gents🤦🏾"

"We are struggling as a country but at least for breakfast we had UNCLE WAFFLES," quipped @PhayoMDlamini.

@Wenzokuhle_ found some humour in the Drake co-sign, "Drake watching the Uncle Waffles video again:

"I’m convinced God put all the hotness in Uncle Waffles bc how can someone just be so hot 😩"

