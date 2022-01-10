WATCH: US musician India Arie can’t get enough of ’Idols SA’ star Lloyiso Gijana

He might have not won the season he appeared on Idols SA but Lloyiso Gijana has caught the attention of a major musician. Grammy-Award winning American musician India Arie can’t seem to get enough of the fellow singer.

A video of her singing Lloyiso's praises surfaced online and, naturally, South Africans are here for it. The American megastar posted the clip on her Instagram in December where she shared her “top 3 favourite new musical finds” and Mzansi's very own Lloyiso made the cut. “He sings with so much heart and depth that it is striking. He is striking because a lot of people can sing notes but it's (even) more to see people go to this place when they sing. He goes to this place and I just watched a bunch of his videos too,” she enthused in the clip.

She also said that after coming across him, she had sent him a direct message on Instagram. Social media users asked Lloyiso if he had seen her message and whether he had responded. He made it clear that he had and that he was overjoyed.

I did😭😭❤️🤯🤯 https://t.co/OO7EwD6TrA — SEASONS (@Lloyiso_rsa) January 6, 2022 Tweeps rallied behind Lloyiso and were happy to see the star being recognised by the legendary India. Local celebrities also joined in to show Lloyiso some love, including DJ Zinhle, Langa Mavuso and podcaster Sol Phenduka. The 23-year-old singer from Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape first appeared on national TV when he competed on season 11 of Idols SA in 2015.