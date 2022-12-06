WATCH: Wizkid supports Scorpion Kings at London show

Over the weekend, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) held a sold-out show in collaboration with Piano People at London’s 5 000 capacity Printworks venue. The event was sold out a week before the show. During the show, global afrobeats star WizKid, a known fan of amapiano, showed up to support the duo.

In videos shared online, the “Essence” hitmaker is seen standing and vibing with the Scorpion Kings behind the DJ booth. “Guess who came to our sold out Scorpion Kings show … @wizkidayo! Last night was a movie!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIANO PEOPLE (@pianopeopleofficial) At one point during the show, Wizkid embraces the duo as they play the 2019 hit single, “Sponono”, which Wizkid was featured on alongside fellow afrobeats star Burna Boy and South African rapper Cassper Nyovest.

The Scorpion Kings are set to embark on their nationwide summer tour, Scorpion Kings Live, beginning with a stop at Cape Town’s Grand Arena, GrandWest, on December 11. “1 week to go till we hit the first show for the Scorpion Kings Summer Tour 🤘🏾Cape Town Le Ready? Tickets @ticketproza #FriendsOfAmstel,” shared Kabza. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabza De Small🇳🇵 (@kabelomotha_) The tour will conclude in Joburg on February 25, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

It will also pass through East London, Kimberley, Bloemfontein, Rustenburg, Polokwane and Durban. Each region will include local talent that will be announced closer to each show date. The Scorpion Kings will be partnering with one of South Africa’s leading event organisers, G21 Live, and Amstel to bring the concert to life. “Scorpion Kings Live” is set to be a family affair as the duo will be joined by a host of their signees under their respective record labels, Piano Hub and New Money Gang Records.

