WATCH: YoungstaCPT and AKA drop ‘Main Ou’s’ music video









AKA and YoungstaCPT. Picture: Instagram After teasing "Main Ou's" two weeks ago with behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, the music video for the highly anticipated song dropped on Friday. In the video, Supa Mega and Youngsta are seen in the Cape Flats in Hangover Park where they rap about being the main "ou". The "Fela in Versace" rapper even brought out his WWE belt for the video shoot and is heard using Afrikaaps slang words such as "salutas" for the first time in years. Watch the video below:

Speaking to IOL Entertainment earlier this year, Youngsta couldn't reveal much about the song but said it would be worth the wait after AKA revealed the duo hit the studio in March.

AKA is also busy working on his next project and in a series of tweets earlier this year, he said he had never been so "locked in on a project before" – even though he had mentioned his last album, "Touch My Blood", would be his best work.

Supa Mega added he would release two singles in September, wanted the album to have "1 billion" features and a new wave of SA hip hop artists.

The "Fela In Versace" rapper also said his "faves" and the "OGs" in the SA hip hop arena would be name dropping local stars such as Emtee, Nasty C and Shane Eagle along with female artists.

Youngsta also released debut album "3T" near the start of this year and said his inspiration behind the album was Coloured identity that plays a huge role in his music.

The "We Go Bos" rapper revealed that he worked on the album while releasing his mixtapes and singles. Explaining why he choose to do it this way he said: "The mixtapes gave me an indication of what people want to hear ... I was doing market research.

"It was also my way of figuring out my audience better ... and at the same time you want them to taste something new.