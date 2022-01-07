WATCH: Zakes Bantwini pulls all the stops for ‘Osama’ visuals

Local singer Zakes Bantwini has finally delivered the visuals for his smash hit Osama and he has certainly delivered. The visuals are directed by Darion 4k, who has worked with the likes of Riky Rick and Blaq Diamond.

The video may be over five minutes long but it is a visual feast. Since its release on New Year’s eve, the Osama visuals have been viewed 381 628 on YouTube. “Do not allow fear to enter your heart... remember who you are..” -Bab John Kani #OsamaMusicVideo @ZakesbantwiniSA 🙏🏽🥺❤️. Ready for #2022🍾✨. Happy new year. pic.twitter.com/WGMZfvgnTu — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) December 31, 2021 Bantwini for the music video roped in an all star cast that includes the likes of veteran award-winning actor John Kani.

Osama is one of the biggest 2021 anthems and in the video, Bantwini made sure to celebrate the success of the song. The opening visuals show Bantwini and Kani deep in conversation. The moment is a deep reflection of how far the award-winning singer has come in his lengthy career. “Do not doubt yourself. Do not allow fear to enter your heart. Remember who you are. Remember where you come from,” Kani says.

In one scene, Bantwini is at the beach and joins his collaborator Kasango by the shore. The two are dressed in white. Bantwini in one scene hosts a dinner with several prominent male musicians in Mzansi. The singer shares a KFC meal with Blxckie, Sjava, Theo Kgosinkwe, Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope, Oskido and Kasango in the video.

The musicians are all dressed in black formal wear and look dapper. The music video has received raving reviews from fans, who had been patiently waiting for it. One Twitter user remarked that the music video had touched their soul. “Zakes just touched my soul with this music video ubaba uJohn Kani is my fav ❤❤ #OsamaMusicVideo,” tweeted @kfisiwe.

Zakes just touched my soul with this music video ubaba uJohn Kani is my fav ❤❤😭😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #OsamaMusicVideo https://t.co/EivCZVGySe — fisiwe kubeka (@kfisiwe) December 31, 2021 “Whoever directed this should be given their flowers, this wasn’t an easy task but they did justice!!!,” said Panashe on YouTube. Osama was one of the biggest songs of 2021, it caused a stir even before its official release and it went on to top the charts. Osama even made history by becoming the first and only single in the history of its establishment to retain the number 1 spot 10 weeks in a row on South African radio charts.