The good news just keep on rolling in for muso Zakes Bantwini after he bagged a SAMA 25 nomination in the Best Remix category.



In the same spirit, Bantwini has released a music video for the single 'Freedom' which features Moonga K on vocals who doubles as the song's co-writer.





The video, which is mostly in black features Bantwini showing off his signature moves while Moonga K croones about finding our destinies, layered over a vibrant house beat.





Chatting about the video, director Carel Swart said in the process of conceptualising the video, they decided to keep it all as simple as possible.





“We tried to keep it as simple as possible when conceptualising the video for Freedom. We played around with one light, that resembles the freedom we all are looking for and chasing in the world today. In the video we see both artists constantly looking at the light in search of freedom. As individuals we all look for a different kind of freedom in the end. I used Zakes’ dancing skills to show one kind of freedom and added the animation of the birds flying by that

goes with the saying, “Free as a bird!”, said Swart.





See the video below: