WHAT’S ON: Women take centerstage this Women’s Month

Hello Women’s Month! This week, we have unearthed some of the most exciting events around the country that celebrate women. Ladies, get your outfits and heels ready, we’re painting the town red.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cape Town “Wonder Women” It’s time for a mega ladies night in Cape Town. This Women’s Day celebration is set to entertain local audiences with music, comedy and dance – courtesy of All Star Entertainment.

The much-anticipated event will showcase top South African musicians, talents and artists such as Marc Lottering, Tracey Lange, Emo Adams, Katlego Maboe, Jamali, DonVino Prins, Loukmaan Adams, Salome and “Idols SA” winner Berry Trytsman. Where: Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery When: August 6 at 8pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cost: Ticket prices from R250- R350 via Quicket. “Women's Health Expo” The event offers an exhibition space of diversity to empower women entrepreneurs. Showcasing products and services from beauty, health, fitness, wellness, fashion and more.

Story continues below Advertisement

Enjoy luxurious massage treatments, influencer and public figure workshops, fitness classes, yoga classes and overnight stay wellness packages. Where: Premier Hotel Cape Town When: August 6-7

Story continues below Advertisement

Cost: The expo costs R80 via Quicket. Durban “Scenic Picnic Cruise”

It's a ladies-only affair for the “Women’s Day Scenic Picnic Cruise”. Gather your girls and spoil yourselves with a two-hour boat cruise along the Durban beach waves. The cruise includes a photoshoot, finger lunch, and a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine. Where: Durban Habour (Wilson’s Wharf) When: August 9 at 9am.

Cost: R450 via Webtickets. “Doek On Fleek” Dress up in white for the second annual “Doek On Fleek All White National Picnic”. The picnic hits Durban by popular demand. The first one saw thousands of women travelling from different parts of Africa and the UK to celebrate Women's Month.

This event prides itself on being the first women-only event in South Africa and Africa. The event will also attempt, for the second time, to paint Durban with orange-coloured doeks (scarves) on the day. Where: Moses Mabhida Peoples Park, Durban When: August 6.

Cost: R100- R450 via Computicket. Johannesburg “Uncle Marc”

Marc Lottering. Picture: Lindsey Appolis Comedian Marc Lottering will return to the Monte Theatre with his hit show “Uncle Marc”. The show features Lottering’s brand-new stand-up material as well as material from his previous show “LOOT!” which enjoyed a sell-out season at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town. “Uncle Marc” runs for 80 minutes, with no interval. The show is not suitable for children. Where: Monte Theatre, Montecasino Boulevard, Fourways.

When: August 10- 21. Cost: R150 - R220 via Computicket. “Magic Music“

“Magic Music Sessions” is back, this time showcasing live entertainment with some of the best award-winning internationally acclaimed musicians for the one-night-only afro-soul edition. The event will also celebrate its sixth anniversay. The line-up includes the hit-making afro-pop duo Mafikizolo, Zonke, Elaine, Lloyiso, Big Zulu, Sjava, Nomfundo Moh, Ayanda Jiya and Langa Mavuso. Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square

When: August 6 Cost: From R250 via Webtickets. “Malibongwe- Tribute To Women Festival”

Back for its third annual concert, the “Malibongwe – Tribute To Women Festival” combines a daytime family-friendly picnic setup with an extraordinary musical line-up. It will boast a premium selection of music, food and beverages in a warm, welcoming environment. The line-includes Zonke, Zakes Bantwini, Ami Faku, Sun-El Musician, Simmy, Female DJ Uncle Waffles and Nomfundo Moh. Where: Emmarentia Botanical Gardens.