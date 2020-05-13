'Who is this Max Hurrell fellow? We need to talk': Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma reacts to 'ZOL'
It seems that Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma wants to have some words with producer Max Hurrell about his latest song.
South African smokers have been on edge following the U-turn with regards to the sale of cigarettes in Dlamini Zuma's address last month.
Local music producer Hurrell has sampled Dlamini Zuma's speech, where she explains why the government decided to uphold the ban on cigarette sales and turned it into an EDM-infused song called ZOL.
The song quickly started circulating online, even finding itself as a dance challenge on TikTok, and it seems to have made its way to Dlamini Zuma.
Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday, she posted: "Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk."
Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk.— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) May 13, 2020
Tweeps jumped into the conversation, with one user tagging Hurrell in the post, with him replying, "lol, lets talk", and him quote tweeting Dlamini Zuma with, "It’s going down ".
It’s going down 😆 https://t.co/jeTm4WlAmu— Max Hurrell (@MaxHurrellSA) May 13, 2020
Lol let’s chat— Max Hurrell (@MaxHurrellSA) May 13, 2020
We'll have to wait and see if Hurrell does in fact sit down with the minister to talk about "ZOL".