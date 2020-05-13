'Who is this Max Hurrell fellow? We need to talk': Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma reacts to 'ZOL'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



South African smokers have been on edge following the U-turn with regards to the sale of cigarettes in Dlamini Zuma's address last month.

Local music producer Hurrell has sampled Dlamini Zuma's speech, where she explains why the government decided to uphold the ban on cigarette sales and turned it into an EDM-infused song called ZOL. It seems that Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma wants to have some words with producer Max Hurrell about his latest song.





The song quickly started circulating online, even finding itself as a dance challenge on TikTok, and it seems to have made its way to Dlamini Zuma.





Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday, she posted: "Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk."

Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk.



#COVID19SouthAfrica#SolidarityFund — Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) May 13, 2020

Tweeps jumped into the conversation, with one user tagging Hurrell in the post, with him replying, "lol, lets talk", and him quote tweeting Dlamini Zuma with, "It’s going down ".

Lol let’s chat — Max Hurrell (@MaxHurrellSA) May 13, 2020

He's probably putting saliva on the paper...! where ever he is..!! — Hon. Mancibane ⚪️ (@ChimCham7) May 13, 2020

Uthin Mama uMax? — MBN-Azania✊🏿 (@Ma10cent10) May 13, 2020

That fellow made you very famous. — Albert Pule (@pulealbert) May 13, 2020

mara Dr. its a dop track and should be released for December — StayPositive# (@KellzTheGuy) May 13, 2020

We'll have to wait and see if Hurrell does in fact sit down with the minister to talk about "ZOL".

