Who will bring home Song of the Year at the Metro FM Music Awards?

A few weeks on from the announcement of the nominees for the upcoming Metro FM Music Awards (Metros), anticipation is building as the showpiece nears. The awards will be taking place on Saturday, May 6, at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, Mpumalanga and will be broadcast live on SABC 1.

This year sees the return of the radio station's previously highly regarded awards for the first time since it last took place in 2017 at Durban’s ICC under a cloud of controversy over its credibility after allegations that some of the awards were rigged or bought. The awards committee will be desperate to mend its reputation by putting on a well-organised spectacle that steers clear of any controversy. Among the most exciting prospects at the awards will be the hotly contested Song Of The Year category.

The nominees for the award are K.O ft. Blxckie & Young Stunna - "SETE", AKA ft. Nasty C - "Lemons (Lemonade)", Konke & Musa Keys - "Kancane", Aymos - "Fatela", Big Nuz - "Ngeke", Kabza De Small - "Khusela, Betusile Mcinga - "Ngena Noah", Gaba Cannal - "Healer Ntliziyo Yami", Sjava - "Isoka" and Wantiwa Mos - "Sofa Silahlane". While there are several strong contenders, this year's Song of the Year looks like a straight shoot-out between AKA and K.O. The two rappers released their two competing singles, "Sete" and "Lemons (Lemonade)", a few weeks apart last year and proceeded to dominate the charts.