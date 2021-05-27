Will Master KG’s next track be hotter than 'Jerusalema'?

When Master KG’s global hit “Jerusalema” went viral, his fans wondered how the hitmaker would top that.

But it seems like the award -winning artist just might after the announcement he recently dropped on social media.

In celebration of Africa Day Master KG collaborated with two international music heavyweights, Akon and David Guetta to make the track, “Shine Your Light” and gave fans a snippet of the sound.

He wrote on his Instagram page: “HAPPY #AFRICADAY! Proud to announce my collaboration with @davidguetta & @Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion.

“Unite the world with love, stay safe & Shine Your Light! ☀️☀️☀️. Pre-save here https://masterkg.lnk.to/shine“.

The single will be released on Friday, May 28.

Speaking to We Rave You, Master KG said: “I am blessed and excited to have collaborated with not one but two legends in David Guetta and Akon.

“Shine Your Light, my new single is special for me because it not only combines our different styles of music, but also spreads a positive message.

“Join us as we unite the world with love through music once again,” he said.

Guetta added: “I am thrilled to have been able to collaborate with Master KG, and I’m so pleased to get to work with my long-time friend Akon again!

“My hope is that ’Shine Your Light’ brings joy to listeners around the world as we join each other on the dance floor once again.”

Akon and David Guetta’s previous collaborations include two successful songs, “Sexy B****” and “Play Hard” and we’re waiting to see if “Shine Your Light” will receive the same kind of success.

Excited tweeps shared their congratulatory messages with Master KG.

Congratulations are in order, do the things that needs to be done 👏🏾👌🏾 — Thato 💎 (@ThatoKukama) May 25, 2021

Bathong im so happy for Master KG nkare kemotseba personally pic.twitter.com/NbhiAE4vWb — Phomolo Porota (@Phomee) May 25, 2021