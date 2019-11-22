YoungstaCPT will be performing at the City of Cape Town’s annual, free Festive Lights Switch-On event.

IOL is celebrating the festive season by giving one lucky reader and 3 friends the chance to meet award-winning hip-hop superstar YoungstaCPT at the City of Cape Town’s annual, free Festive Lights Switch-On event, happening on Sunday 1 December 2019 on the Grand Parade. Known for songs such as "Wes-Kaap," "Salutas" and "Yasis," the rapper has been able to etch a unique Cape Town sound within the greater South African hip hop scene.

The "Main Ou" rapper walked away with Album of the Year for "3T" and Best Video for "YVR" at the 2019 South African Hip Hop Awards.

How to enter:

WhatsApp a video of yourself rapping your favourite YoungstaCPT song to 074 557 3535 or email us at [email protected]