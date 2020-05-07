Winnie Khumalo reassures fans daughter Rethabile is 'okay' after car accident

Rethabile Khumalo, the vocalist behind DJ Zinhle’s hit single "Umlilo", is recovering at home following a car accident on Sunday. Without disclosing details surrounding the accident, Rethabile’s mother, veteran singer and actress Winnie Khumalo expressed her gratitude to all South Africans for their prayers, also reassuring fans that her daughter is well. Commenting on her singer’s condition she said: “Rethabile is recovering well and resting. We appreciate everyone’s concern and would like to assure them that she is okay. She adds: "We would like to thank everyone who has been praying for us and those who sent messages of hope.” Fans across the nation wished her a speedy recovery.

"Godspeed girl, " commented TV host Smash Afrika.

"She's gonna be fine mom will continue to praying for Rethabile till she be fine mom ❤️," wrote Muziq Haksul.

"Get well soon Retha❤️❤️❤️," added another user @Tsholo_musicsa.

The news of Rethabile’s accident broke over social media when her mother shared the post on her Instagram page, she wrote: “We would like to thank everyone who has been praying...We are not in the position to talk about this cos we are still overwhelmed and focusing on Rethabile getting better. But through prayer, Retha is getting better every day and we are grateful.”

Rethabile first captured the public's eye as a contestant in the popular singing competition "Idols SA" during seasons 8 and 9 respectively.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment in April about her new single "Hlonipha", the rising star said she will be dropping her debut album in May.