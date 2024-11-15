Wouter Kellerman receives a Grammy nomination for his collaborative album 'Triveni'

South African flautist, composer and producer, Wouter Kellerman has done it again. The Grammy Award-winning artist has garnered yet another Grammy nomination in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for his latest album, “Triveni”.

On “Triveni”, Kellerman collaborated with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon to create a unique and meditative sonic experience. According to a statement: “‘Triveni’ reflects the meeting of diverse musical cultures, combining Kellerman’s expressive flute, Matsumoto’s emotive cello and Tandon’s soulful mantra vocals to bring listeners on a journey of healing, unity and introspection.” The album, which takes its name from the meeting point of three rivers, celebrates both uniqueness and connectivity by bringing together the trio's disparate musical styles and cultural origins.

“The ‘Triveni’ album is a testament to the universal language of music, blending African, Japanese, and Indian musical traditions in a way that honours each and creates something entirely new. “With this Grammy nomination, Kellerman, Matsumoto and Tandon hope to inspire listeners to embrace the beauty of diversity and the power of harmony,” read the statement. Kellerman said: “I’m deeply grateful for this Grammy nomination and honoured to share this journey with such inspiring artists as Eru and Chandrika.

“Our goal with ‘Triveni’ was to create a space for healing and reflection, a meeting place for different cultures, and a celebration of the power of music to connect us all,” he said. Having already made waves in the global music scene, Kellerman's prior accolades include two Grammy Awards and nine South African Music Awards (Samas) that speak to his talent and dedication to his craft. Kellerman was also recently recognised for his significant contributions to the arts and his commitment to cross-cultural engagement with an Honorary Doctorate of Art and Design from Tshwane University of Technology.