Y offers a platform to upcoming talent with new audio drama series

South Africa’s largest commercial youth radio station, Y has launched an audio-only drama that speaks to the essence of “theatre of the mind”. Tequila AF, created and directed by Y content producer Lumko Johnson, brings a storyline of murder, and explores themes of friendship, loyalty and mental illness.

The drama stars up-and-coming actors Andisiwe Mpinda (as Siba), Makoto Phumodi (as Pasi), Mmathapelo Bodibe (as Pearl), Tshepo Ramasia (as Thabiso) and Freddy Mabitsela (as Zee). 🚨OUT NOW🚨



Five friends, one night out, and decisions that will haunt them forever...

Will a deadly secret bring these friends together or break them apart?



Catch Y’s brand new original audio drama series, Tequila AF – STREAMING NOW exclusively on the YFM app! pic.twitter.com/uF0R65kATr — Y (@Yfm) April 20, 2022 Lumko explains a bit about the inspiration behind the audio drama. “My late great grandmother introduced me to radio through radio dramas she loved and followed. “We didn’t have a TV at the time, I must’ve been four or five, and we would gather and listen to the Xhosa stories every night before bed.

“I trust and believe in this story and commend Y for introducing something so cool to its audience,” he said. “Y is more than a radio offering. After the success of The Banques and Venom Show, we are confident in our abilities to produce content for all platforms and Tequila AF is our second project, with more following soon,” said Phindi Ziqubu, Y’s content manager. Tequila AF is available on the YFM app, with new episodes being released every Wednesday. Download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

