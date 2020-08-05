Yanga Chief dedicates SAMA win to late dad

Local musos Yanga Chief, DJ Tira Mlindo the Vocalist were honoured in the third instalment of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs). First to take up the stage was Yanga Chief, who partnered with rising star 25K in the ultimate hip hop fashion, shortly before being crowned the winner of the Best Hip Hop Album award for his EP, “Becoming A Popstar”. And the “uTatakho” hitmaker dedicated his win to his late father. Mlindo the Vocalist scooped the Best Selling Artist for his debut album "Emakhaya", while popular gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration dominated in the Best Selling DVD category for Volume 23 Live, which was shot at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

DJ Tira was declared the winner of Best Kwaito Album for “Ikhenani,” Kurt Darren walked away with the Beste Pop Album award for “#Partyjiedier.”

Matthew Mole bagged the Best Pop Album for "Ghost".

Dan Tshanda was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contribution to the music industry.

Tshanda dominated the 1980s bubblegum pop scene with his production prowess. The music giant from Soweto rose to national stardom with his group Splash following the release of their 1986 classic album “Peacock”.

His music has crossed the seas to territories in North America, Europe and Australia. It was under his tutelage that artists and groups such as the late Patricia Majalisa, Matshikos and Dalom Kids became stars.

His widow Sylvia Tshanda and their three sons accepted the award on his behalf and she dedicated it to Tshanda’s fans all over the world.

Musical duo Blaq Diamond lit things up with their hit track “Love Letter” surrounded by ferns in a deserted garden in line with lockdown rules and social distancing norms.

The show host Dineo Langa put her best foot forward with canary yellow off-the-shoulder jumpsuit by Ara Emporium while her co-host Donovan Goliath dazzled tribal print suit from Imprint.

Presenting the visual awards were YFM’s DJ Sabby from YFM and muso Kid Fonque

Gospel legend Rebecca Malope, comedian Skhumba Hlophe and radio personality DJ Ankletap left viewers in stitches with their touches of humour. The crew were joined by Supta.

Though voting lines for the Music Video of the Year Award closed on Wednesday, fans can still vote for the Record of the Year until Thursday night on mymuze.com or by SMS

Congratulating the winners, RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi, said: “It was yet another memorable episode with worthy winners and we extend our congratulations to them.

She continued“We remain thankful for the support from our sponsors, partners and the general public that continue to make the SAMA the most sought after music accolade in our country.”

Tune in for the fourth instalment of SAMA26 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) or via streaming Vodacom's service mymuze.com on Thursday at 9.30 pm.