Yashna International: The rising star of Durban's music scene

In the vibrant music scene of Durban, Yashna International has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. With a distinct and powerful voice that captivates audiences, this multi-genre singer and songwriter is redefining what it means to be an independent artist in South Africa's evolving music landscape.

Since bursting onto the scene in late 2016, she has shattered expectations and paved the way for fellow independent musicians. Much of her inspiration springs from her real-life experiences, an artistry that she has honed over the years. "Translating my real-life experiences into songs is a skill that I have developed on my journey as an artist," she shared. This ability to infuse authenticity into her work resonates deeply with her fans, allowing them to connect with her music on an emotional level.

Durban-based Yashna International transforms her real-life experiences into powerful music. Picture: Supplied Born and raised in Durban, her musical journey began before she fully recognised her talent. "I always loved singing, but I only realised my potential when those around me started to compliment my voice," she reflects. Her confidence grew as she joined the school choir, setting the stage for her future success. With a versatile style that transcends a single genre, she explained: "It literally depends on what I am inspired by at the time."

For International, the creative process is a spiritual experience, as she pours her heart into her songs. International's creativity extends beyond music; she graduated with an honours degree in Industrial Psychology from the University of KwaZulu Natal in 2015. In 2023, she received a scholarship to the Los Angeles Academy of Artists and Music Production, where she further expanded her musical knowledge.

Additionally, she graduated from a music publishing course with the Music Business Lab, demonstrating her commitment to both her artistry and the business side of music. In her spare time, she lends her expertise as a social media strategist for small businesses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashna International (@yashna_int) While her studies and entrepreneurial efforts are vital, her primary focus remains on creating music rooted in honesty. "Ninety percent of my music is based on real events and emotions," she said, emphasising the importance of relatability in her art. She aims to forge a connection with listeners through her songs, providing them with empowerment and solace.

"Over the years, I've received countless messages from people who have found strength through listening to my music," she revealed. Looking back on her career, International highlights a particularly memorable performance at the Gagasi FM Beach Festival in 2018. "I was standing backstage watching the late Riky Rick perform in the rain. The energy was electric, and when it was my turn to take the stage, the love from the crowd was overwhelming. That performance will forever live rent-free in my mind," she recalled.

Durban-based Yashna International transforms her real-life experiences into powerful music. Picture: Supplied International's accolades speak to her dedication and talent. She was honoured with the Best Musician Award at the 2020 Durban Creative Awards, won the Joox Opening Act competition, opened for Master KG and performed at Shekinah’s Rosefest 2020. She also made it to the semi-finals of the Sportscene ‘Put Me On’ competition in the same year.