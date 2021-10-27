EntertainmentMusicLocal
Young Stunna. Picture: Instagram
Young Stunna. Picture: Instagram

Young Stunna's 'Adiwele' reaches number 1 across SA radio

By Shingai Darangwa Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Proppelled by the viral success of clips by the likes of Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles, Young Stunna's single “Adiwele“ featuring Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa is the number one song across local radio.

The artist made the announcement via his Twitter feed on Tuesday.

On the accompanying screenshot from Radio Monitor, “Adiwele” was sitting atop the list with a total 23.4 million impressions.

At number two was Zakes Bantwini's Osama, which recorded 17.9 million impressions in the same time frame.

“’Adiwele’ is number one on all radios, playlisted all around the world. Big blessing. 🙏🏾❤️"

MORE ON THIS

Capitalising on his recent hype, Young Stunna last week released his debut album “Natumato”.

The album features guest appearances from the likes of Kabza De Small, Madumane, Big Zulu, Daliwonga, and Mellow & Sleazy.

“Adiwele” is the opening song on the album.

Young Stunna became a mainstream sensation earlier in the year when he featured on Felo Le Tee and Mellow & Sleazy's smash amapiano hit, “Bopha”.

Tweets have been enjoying “Adiwele” and the full album since its release last week:

@anentiresnack rates there’s no skips on the entire album. “Yho hayi Young Stunna’s album is perfect 😭😭😭😭 shocks me with every listen. No skips bruh 😭”

“Guys ’Andiwele’, it’s extremely laced,” tweeted @MuloiwaThendo.

“Young Stunna is lying if he says there wasn’t an eviction notice on his door when he made that song.”

“Young Stunna really snapped on his new album 😭 Adiwele, iRecipe, Camagu 🔥🔥🔥,” added @tiza___.

@Nipho_M compared Young Stunna’s humming to that of Nigerian singing sensation, Tems. “I give you young stunna when he hums on ’Adiwele’.”

Artists

Share this article: