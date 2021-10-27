Young Stunna's 'Adiwele' reaches number 1 across SA radio

Proppelled by the viral success of clips by the likes of Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles, Young Stunna's single “Adiwele“ featuring Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa is the number one song across local radio. The artist made the announcement via his Twitter feed on Tuesday.

On the accompanying screenshot from Radio Monitor, “Adiwele” was sitting atop the list with a total 23.4 million impressions. At number two was Zakes Bantwini's Osama, which recorded 17.9 million impressions in the same time frame. “’Adiwele’ is number one on all radios, playlisted all around the world. Big blessing. 🙏🏾❤️"

Adiwele is number one on all radios , playlisted all around the world. Big blessing. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/5SFERiYKAj — The Real Young Stunna (@YoungStunna_SA) October 26, 2021 Capitalising on his recent hype, Young Stunna last week released his debut album “Natumato”. The album features guest appearances from the likes of Kabza De Small, Madumane, Big Zulu, Daliwonga, and Mellow & Sleazy. “Adiwele” is the opening song on the album.

Young Stunna became a mainstream sensation earlier in the year when he featured on Felo Le Tee and Mellow & Sleazy's smash amapiano hit, “Bopha”. Tweets have been enjoying “Adiwele” and the full album since its release last week: @anentiresnack rates there’s no skips on the entire album. “Yho hayi Young Stunna’s album is perfect 😭😭😭😭 shocks me with every listen. No skips bruh 😭”

Yho hayi Young Stunna’s album is perfect 😭😭😭😭 shocks me with every listen. No skips bruh 😭 — griselda blanco 🐆 (@anentiresnack) October 27, 2021 “Guys ’Andiwele’, it’s extremely laced,” tweeted @MuloiwaThendo. “Young Stunna is lying if he says there wasn’t an eviction notice on his door when he made that song.” Guys Andiwele, it's extremely laced. Young Stunna is lying if he says their wasn't an eviction notice on his door when he made that song. — Thendo Muloiwa (@MuloiwaThendo) October 25, 2021 “Young Stunna really snapped on his new album 😭 Adiwele, iRecipe, Camagu 🔥🔥🔥,” added @tiza___.