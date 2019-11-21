YoungstaCPT and Cassper Noyvest. Picture: Instagram

The 8th annual South African Hip Hop Awards took place at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 

YoungstaCPT and Cassper Nyovest were the big winners of the night, each walking away with two awards. 

The "Main Ou" rapper walked away with Album of the Year for "3T" and Best Video for "YVR", while Mufasa walked away with Promotor of the Year for his "Fill Up" series and Hustler of the Year. 

Another notable winner was Nadia Nakai who bagged her first major award for Best Female Rapper. 

During her speech, the "Nah Mean" rapper took time out to thank everyone for their contribution on her debut album and said: "Thank you guys so much. I want to thank my best friend, to God and all those who believed in me."

Record label Family Tree had a lot to celebrate, and both Nadia and Cassper took to their social media pages to celebrate their awards.

See the full list of winners below: 

Best Collaboration

Beast (featuring Sjava) - "Hello"

Mixtape of the Year

Shane Eagle - "Dark Moon Flower"

Best Freshman

Flame

Best Lyricist

Ginger Trill

Best Producer

Makwa

Best Female Rapper

Nadia Nakai

Best Male Rapper

Flame

Honorary Award

Falko

Ubuntu Activism

Emile YX?

Best Video

YoungstaCPT

Best International Brand

Castle Light

Best Local Brand

Butan

Best Hip-Hop Radio Show

DJ Speedsta and Loot Love - "Absolute Hip-Hop" 

Best Remix

25K (featuring AKA and Emtee) "Culture Vulture Remix"

Best Promoter

Cassper Nyovest - "Fill Up"

MVP/Hustler of the Year

Cassper Nyovest

Best Digital Sales

Nasty C

Best DJ

DJ PH

Album of the Year

YoungstaCPT - "3T"