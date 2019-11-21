YoungstaCPT and Cassper Noyvest. Picture: Instagram

The 8th annual South African Hip Hop Awards took place at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg on Wednesday. YoungstaCPT and Cassper Nyovest were the big winners of the night, each walking away with two awards.

The "Main Ou" rapper walked away with Album of the Year for "3T" and Best Video for "YVR", while Mufasa walked away with Promotor of the Year for his "Fill Up" series and Hustler of the Year.

Another notable winner was Nadia Nakai who bagged her first major award for Best Female Rapper.

During her speech, the "Nah Mean" rapper took time out to thank everyone for their contribution on her debut album and said: "Thank you guys so much. I want to thank my best friend, to God and all those who believed in me."