YoungstaCPT responds to claims that '1000 Mistakes' music composition was stolen

Local rapper YoungstaCPT has responded to claims by Capetonian producer B Major, real name Bjorn Martin, that the music composition for “1000 Mistakes” was stolen. Speaking to Opera News, B Major claimed that YoungstaCPT and his DJ The Muffin Man aka Brandon Court stole the music composition after he allegedly had a Facebook Messenger conversation with him. In the conversation, B Major shared screenshots of the alleged interaction where he reached out to Brandon stating that he wants to be taken serious and that producing is his life. Following this Brandon requested him to send links to which B Major asked to send some of his music over WhatsApp. B Major then claims that the following the release of “3T” he noticed similarities with “1000 Mistakes” and the compositions he sent Brandon.

“I know my arrangements and melody patterns that I wrote. I mean you can't just speed up the beat & take my chords, melodies and change my percussion's/beat thinking I won't notice anything wrong," he said

He said he sent the composition between nine and 10 months before the release of the album.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment from YoungstaCPT’s team, they said that the claims made by B Major are factually incorrect and that the beat for “1000 Mistakes” was produced by AirDee, real name Edward Ramolula.

“The information provided by B Major is factually untrue.

“Firstly the beat for ’1000 Mistakes’ was produced at the end of 2016 by AirDee (Edward Ramolula) who is based in Pretoria.

“The Muffin Man (Brandon Court) never saved or passed any of B Major’s material onto YoungstaCPT," read the statement.

Additionally, stating that the dates of the messages of sent, between 2017 and 2018, don’t line up with the production of the song, album and music video.

IOL Entertainment has reached out to B Major and is awaiting a reply.

YoungstaCPT and Shane Eagle are also set to release their new song “Ammo” on Friday.