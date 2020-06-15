Youth Day: Ami Faku says 'ubuntu is key'

From singing at church to working with top producers in the country, modern afro-soul singer, Ami Faku is a force to be reckoned with. The singer, whose claim to fame came after entering "The Voice SA", has had hit after hit, with singles like "Love Drunk", "Ubuhle Bakho", "Into Ngawe" and "Ndikhethe Wena", receiving enormous amounts of airplay and love from her fans. Faku spoke to us about her soaring career and what lessons she takes away from Youth Day. How did you enter the music industry? As a child, my father had me sing in our family church and I would have to sing in the choir, but a few years ago I entered into "The Voice SA" which opened a lot of doors which led me to work with some of the top producers in SA.

What are the challenges facing youth in the music industry?

Getting started in the industry and making a name for yourself. I think it’s much harder than what it used to be, to become recognized. You really have to have something special now to stand out.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

Locally, I draw influence from Msaki and internationally it is Billie Eilish.

In an industry as tough as nails, how do you stay grounded?

I’m blessed to have a great team that understands my vision. I also take note of my achievements with gratitude and that reminds me why I do what I do.

Your biggest achievement?

I would say all of it. Being able to do what I’m doing right now as a musician!

What's your understanding of Youth Day?

It’s a time and understanding that as young people were and are still able to unite and draw together against a fight for a better life, better days and implement Ubuntu as a key in working together.

Any advice for upcoming artists?

Believe in your dream. You don’t have to have all the strategies figured out, just believe and know what you want to do and work hard in achieving it.