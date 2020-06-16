Youth Day: Reggie Peace wants young people to 'stand up and raise your voices'

As we celebrate Youth Day, actor, singer and songwriter, Reggie Peace says this day is a reminder for young people to "stand up and raise their voices". The "Move" hitmaker has been working in the entertainment industry since 2013, but shot to fame in 2019 after landing roles in productions such as the award-winning short film, "Cowboy Dan" (2018) and "Generations: The Legacy" where he played Luke. It was also the year in which he launched his solo music career. He chatted to us about the importance of this day and about challenges youth in the music industry face. How long have you been in the industry? I've been writing and singing since I was 14, but I only really entered the industry in 2013 when I became a part of a choir called "Gospel Goes Beyond".

What are some of the challenges facing youth in the music industry today?

Definitely finances and marketing. If you can't get into the studio, you don't have products to show. But if you do, how do you get it out there by yourself? So we have to think creatively to 'get out there' or if you can afford it or get a sponsorship.

Who inspires you in the industry?

In South Africa I look at guys like AKA, Micasa, Bouwer Bosch, Francois van Coke, and Early B.

These are leaders who not only thrives musically, but as people and as well as brands (businesses). Internationally I also also look at leaders like Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars and old school legends like Quincy Jones.

The industry is tough, how do you stay grounded?

I have to stay in my own lane. I create art based on how I feel, not based on what is currently popping in the industry.

What would you say has been your biggest achievement thus far?

Definitely the release of my single and music video, "Move" earlier this year.

What is Youth Day for you?

It's a reminder for us young people to stand up and raise our voices and opinions if we see and experience any injustices - as was the case that led up to the Soweto Uprising on 16 June 1976.

Any advice for upcoming artists?

Remain true to yourself- you know your story best. And believe in yourself, 100%!