Youth Day: Zu says youth need to be deliberate, mindful and consistent

Nozuko Mapoma better known as Zu started singing at her Grade 11 music teacher’s local restaurant, it wasn’t long before her melodic voice stole the hearts of patrons and left Zu, with a booming career in the South African music industry. The versatile singer who started singing afro-soul music, is currently loving the amapiano vibe and is promoting her latest single “Let Me Go” featuring Stak.

The young artist is inspired by different elements of life and music, and is able to bring that together when creating her unique sound. “My music is a collection of feelings. “I don't necessarily fit into any specific box.

“Being boxed made me feel like I have to compromise both my vision and morals,” said the “Ndim noMculo” singer. Zu who keeps grounded through prayer and burying her head into her work says artists always struggle with matching the expectations of the public with their achievements. “One of the major challenges faced by artists is matching the expectations of the public with their achievements.

“From the outside it all looks like glitz and glam, but most artists are really struggling. “To stay grounded, I pray and use the making of music to keep me going. “When I focus on the actual gift and allow myself to just be in the music – and not stress about the business – I find joy,” said Zu.

The artist gathers inspiration from the likes of other music giants like Msaki, Macy Gray, Dolly Parton, Tracy Chapman and Miriam Makeba. Her biggest achievement thus far is documenting the evolution of her career to make a digital archive. “I’ve spent years documenting the evolution of my career in the form of rehearsals, performances and studio sessions.

“So my biggest achievement is definitely my digital archive of my journey as well as my musical catalogue. “Even though I’m currently operating in the amapiano space, the work that exists on the digital platforms is a true reflection of my work, politics and versatility,” she said. For her Youth Day is a reminder that people have influence when united.

“It’s a reminder that the people have influence and when we unite for a cause we can change things. “Singay'susa nanini na! “Young people need to start with what they have.