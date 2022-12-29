YouTube and AFRIMA team up to support African music with 'artist-focused educational sessions'

The 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), set to be held in Dakar, Senegal from January 12 to 15, have entered into a partnership with global entertainment service YouTube to provide “artist-focused educational sessions and live streaming support for the awards”. In this regard, YouTube will be conducting workshop sessions for African creatives at the Africa Music Business Summit, one of the marquee events at the awards show, to provide training on visibility across the global creative ecosystem on a digital platform.

“It is important that we spread our efforts to promote inclusivity and ensure that the world can see the impact of AFRIMA at the global centre stage,” said Angela Martins, head of culture division at the African Union Commission. “It is easier for people to now follow... the award ceremony via their smartphone or other devices. It is also vital we continue to create more education for creators to help them thrive in their crafts, and we are happy to align with YouTube on achieving this shared vision.” YouTube will also be partnering with AFRIMA on an incubator programme, dubbed AFRIMA Creative Academy, which the company says aims to empower one million Africans – across the continent and the diaspora – in the music and creative industry over the next five years.

AFRIMA president and executive producer, Mike Dada, lauded YouTube for their support of the African creative economy. “We have all seen the rise in circulation of short-form, audio-visual content on these services and how they have helped to promote African music and creators on a global scale. “We believe that sharing knowledge will be a veritable means to expand the revenue funnel for our creators at home and also boost foreign direct investment. In the spirit of uplifting the African creative ecosystem, we are excited to work with a driven and innovative team like YouTube.”

