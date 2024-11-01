YouTube partners with RiSA to live stream the 2024 South African Music Awards

South Africa’s biggest musical celebration will be available for everyone to watch, thanks to a partnership between YouTube and the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA). The 30th South African Music Awards (Samas) will be live streamed globally on YouTube on Saturday.

According to a statement, “The partnership is part of YouTube’s initiatives aimed at showcasing YouTube’s support of the African creator ecosystem.” Addy Awofisayo, head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube said that the organisation is excited to bring the Samas to audiences across the world. “This is the first time we will be amplifying the award show globally through a live stream on the South African Music Awards YouTube Channel, we are super excited for it!

“It has always been YouTube’s mission to provide everyone with a voice by bringing various cultures and traditions to the world, through our platform.” YouTube will also host a special celebration event to honour African music nominees and showcase continental culture, with particular focus on the Music Video of the Year category contenders. Awofisayo added: “African talent is currently taking centre stage around the world. We pride ourselves in bringing upcoming and established local talent to viewers everywhere.

“Working closely with RiSA, as well as the Samas, only reaffirms this commitment.” Chief executive of RiSA, Nhlanhla Sibisi said that the pivotal collaboration marks a seismic shift in the trajectory of South African music and comes at a time when the country celebrates significant historic milestones. “This year, the annual Samas are celebrating an impressive 30 years of recognising and rewarding outstanding music talent in the country.

“Also, South Africans are commemorating 30 years of democracy, a remarkable achievement that has brought about profound transformation and growth.” Sibisi added: “YouTube's unparalleled platform offers an unprecedented springboard for our talented artists, empowering them to ascend to international stardom and cement their status as influential players on the world stage.” This year, seasoned presenter Minnie Dlamini will be taking centre stage as the host of the awards.