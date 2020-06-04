Yvonne Chaka Chaka elected VP of CISAC

South African singer-songwriter and actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been elected vice president of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC).

The prestigious title enables her to represent more than 230 author societies in over 120 countries.



CISAC is responsible for the rights and ensures the livelihood of more than four million creators and is responsible for collecting R183 billion of licensing income and royalties worldwide.

The elections were done recently during CISAC’s General Assembly and elected along side Chaka Chaka, were two other prolific songwriters namely Björn Ulvaeus (of ABBA fame) who was elected as President and Arturo Márquez (famed Mexican Composer) who was also elected as Vice President.

The "Umqombothi" hitmaker, has been performing for more than three decades and has shared the stage with the likes of Miriam Makeba, Angélique Kidjo and performed for Queen Elizabeth II, former US President Bill Clinton and a host of other world leaders.

She has also been a leader for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, the United Nations MDG Envoy for Africa and the Goodwill Ambassador for the Roll Back Malaria Partnership.

In her role, she will support the confederation’s work to advocate for creator’s rights and improved conditions for creators across five repertoires; music, audiovisual, visual arts, drama and literature. She will also support the confederation’s efforts to seek improved royalty collections and systems for creators, especially in the African continent.

Speaking on the appointment, Chaka expressed her gratitude to the global creator community for the confidence shown in her and vowed to work tirelessly to bring the voice of the African creator to the world stage.

Yvonne’s election to the CISAC Presidency follows her election onto the Board of Directors of the Composers Authors and Publishers Association (CAPASSO) last year.

Both roles will enable her to be at the forefront of advocating for the African creator and ensure that their plight is understood and prioritized.