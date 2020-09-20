Yvonne Chaka Chaka: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

While Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s song "Umqombothi" certainly features on other people’s ultimate SA music playlists, the internationally recognised South African singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, humanitarian and teacher’s own favourites include SA’s hottest track right now, Jerusalema, as well as classics from SA legends Miriam Makeba, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Brenda Fassie and Sibongile Khumalo amongst others.

Dubbed the "Princess of Africa" (a name she received after a 1990 tour), Chaka Chaka has been at the forefront of South African popular music for over 27 years.

In short, Yvonne is a true icon in every sense of the word.