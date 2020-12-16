Yvonne Chaka Chaka unveils WOMan Radio, a women-led online radio station

Legendary singer and actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka has expanded her horizons with the establishment of a women-led online radio station called WOMan Radio. The multi-award-winning singer, humanitarian, and businesswoman aims to empower women in the media space - employing and exposing the rich, unearthed talent on the continent in programming, producing, engineering, and managerial positions. The “Giyani: Land of Blood” star says she intends to engage more unexplored content that only the uniqueness of womanhood could reveal in the digital age. Since the launch of the station in October, it has been received well by listeners, most of whom are men. The station welcomes male listenership as a means of forging greater understanding between men and women. Taking to social media to unveil the WOMan radio billboard, the Princess of Africa wrote: “Today was a big day for us @WomanradioSA thank you to everyone who came to support."

Fans and industry friends including the queen of the talk show, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, TV and radio personality, Penny Lebyane, and author Lesley Mofokeng flooded Chaka Chaka’s timeline with congratulatory messages.

Congratulations 🔥,” wrote Penny Lebyane on IG.

“Congratulations! Divinely Inspired Victoriously Amazing Sisters--DIVAS!,” wrote Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

Congratulations!

Divinely Inspired Victoriously Amazing Sisters--DIVAS! — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) December 14, 2020

“Up and up and up we go! Congratulations on your very own radio station and billboard Mother @yvonne_chakachaka #princessofafrica #womanradio,” commented Lesley Mofokeng.

The station covers a variety of topics ranging from issues of health, beauty, love, spirituality and politics.

The guests featured are from differing generations, diverse in their knowledge, expertise, and understanding of the world they live in, bringing with them the lessons they have learned in their lives for the benefit and edification of the listener.

Nomsa Mazwai’s The Spear, Luyanda Duma’s Young People’s Corner, Yvonne “Chaka Chaka” Mhinga’s Couch Chat, Break-free with Dr. Siyajabula Mjwara, and Gabaza Tiba’s Woman’s Worldview are among the station’s drawcard presenters.

Currently, in talks with women from the rest of Africa to join and be part of the conversation, WOMan Radio holds that “this is a man’s world” is history because “the future is WOMan".

We are all men but those of us who bring life into this world are W(ell) O(rganized) Man,” says Chaka Chaka.