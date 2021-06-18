Zahara puts troll in its place after questioning her popularity

Afro-pop singer and guitarist Zahara is not about to let trolls rain on her parade, and has hit back at one who tried to do so. The “Loliwe” hitmaker recently shared on social media the visuals of her latest single Nyamezela.

While Zahara took to social media to celebrate the release of her powerful music video, one Twitter user who goes by the name Vuyela Madela, took it upon himself to try and to ruin her special moment. “Only 77 comments after 12 hours, I wonder what happens to artists popularity once they leave TS records,” commented the user. But Zahara would hear none of it.

“And you have 84 followers since 2012? hehake bethuna,” hit back Zahara. And you have 84 followers since 2012?? hehake bethuna https://t.co/taPfUAjceb — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) June 18, 2021 Zahara left her former record label TS Record in 2016, following allegations that she was owed millions of rands for her album sales and performances. Former record label bosses DJ Sbu Leope and 'TK' Thembinkosi Nciza, who have since closed shop, disputed Zahara’s claims, insisting that the songstress was paid her royalties for the three albums she recorded under the label.

Zahara has since signed with Warner Music Group, and is getting ready to release her highly anticipated 5th album titled “Nqaba Yam.” The album is set to drop on July 9. “Nyamezela'', which loosely translated means to endure, is the star’s non-traditional take on worship music. The track follows the theme of the album “Nqaba Yam”, which is a sonic peek into the star’s journal – presented through her very own country-style music.

Directed by Monde Dube, the video is a representation of the star moving from darkness into light. The video showcases Zahara rise above the trauma and disappointments of her past. “This video captures my headspace and where I am right now. I want it to share a message of hope and resilience through tough times,” reveals the star.

Having toured the US and Canada with Grammy Award winning legend, Kirk Whalum – Zahara believes that her star is only beginning to rise. The most celebrated artist in South Africa, with over 30 awards, Zahara was recently named one of the BBC 100 Women 2020 - a list celebrating inspirational and influential women across the globe. The star maintains that her mission is to inspire through music.