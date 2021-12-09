Zahara sets things straight about that amapiano track

Zahara fans can hold onto their hats as the award-winning singer is not about to jump on to the amapiano bandwagon. Well, not just yet!

The local singer had her fans in stitches when a video of her recording an amapiano song went viral. Zahara’s amapiano song has quite hilarious lyrics but the star in the clip seems to be very invested in what she is doing. The singer even busts a few moves, while behind the mic.

"Ali boy x Zahara new piano track," is written on the video. The video clip had many fans convinced that Zahara was venturing into the popular genre. Zahara has responded to the clip and has set things straight.

She told fans the song was not real and she was just having fun. A girl is allowed to have fun, right? “This is not an actual song, surely you guys know that, right? Ndidlale phi kanti,” she wrote.

This is not an actual song, surely you guys know that right? Ndidlale phi kanti 🤣🤣 https://t.co/8fBWWxnnKq — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) December 8, 2021 Some fans thought there might be something to Zahara’s play song. One fan asked her to release the track. “Please release it Zahara, It’s definitely a hit song!” said the fan.

She, however, was not open to the idea. Hayi sundiqhatha🤣 — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) December 8, 2021 Zahara is known for her classic hits like Loliwe and Ndiza. The vocalist is more of an afro-soul singer and has built herself a solid reputation.

She has garnered numerous awards and accolades for her work throughout the years. The amapiano bug has been very infectious amongst South African artists, especially the hip hop ones. Several hip hop acts have been bitten by the bug and dropped amapiano records; some of them have been great and topped the charts.

Afro-soul singer Vusi Nova recently introduced his alter ego Snova, who is an amapiano artist and dropped a new track in celebration. Amapiano keeps proving its staying power. This year alone it managed to have more than 1.6 billion views on social media platform, TikTok.