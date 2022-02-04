Zakes Bantwini is Apple Music’s 'Isgubhu' cover star
Local singer and music producer, Zakes Bantwini has been chosen as Apple Music’s latest “Isgubhu” cover star.
With a career spanning a decade, Bantwini recently hit one million views on YouTube in just a month for his single, “Osama” making him the perfect choice.
Bantwini said he is really proud of “Isgubhu” (African dance and electronic music).
“Isgubhu is something I am really fond of. I am honoured to be featured on the program alongside many other exciting artists. Apple Music has really created a great platform to elevate the African dance scene to new heights,” said Bantwini.
The “Ghetto King” album maker has added numerous strings to his musical bow as a performer, songwriter and producer and began his electronic-rooted chapter in 2019 with the release of his hit single “OUAGADOUGOU” featuring Djeff.
Bantwini has created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist that features tracks on his personal heavy rotational playlist.
“This playlist for Apple Music is a taste of my world and what gets me going. I'm on the road quite a lot as you can imagine, and I enjoy it particularly when travelling.
“This playlist is jam-packed with so much talent that the African dance scene has to offer. I’m sure you'll love this one and I hope it fuels your productivity.”
He said the selection exposes his internal desire to see people globally be free, dance and have a sense of peace.
“The artists offer amazing variations of African dance and electronic music which individuals globally will always connect to.”