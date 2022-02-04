Zakes Bantwini is Apple Music’s 'Isgubhu' cover star

With a career spanning a decade, Bantwini recently hit one million views on YouTube in just a month for his single, “Osama” making him the perfect choice.

Local singer and music producer, Zakes Bantwini has been chosen as Apple Music’s latest “Isgubhu” cover star.

Bantwini said he is really proud of “Isgubhu” (African dance and electronic music).

“Isgubhu is something I am really fond of. I am honoured to be featured on the program alongside many other exciting artists. Apple Music has really created a great platform to elevate the African dance scene to new heights,” said Bantwini.

The “Ghetto King” album maker has added numerous strings to his musical bow as a performer, songwriter and producer and began his electronic-rooted chapter in 2019 with the release of his hit single “OUAGADOUGOU” featuring Djeff.