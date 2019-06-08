Known for his knack in showmanship, the Ghetto King, aka Zakes Bantwini is calling all music producers, vocalists and top line writers to showcase their skills by entering the "Freedom Remix Competition".
All you have to do is submit your best remix of Zakes’ new his new single "Freedom" to stand a chance to be a part of a masterclass where the crooner will share his wisdom and experience in the music business industryboth as an artist and music executive, from a career spanning 15-years.
"Freedom" is Bantwini’ latest hit track where he, for the first time, doesn’t feature on vocals at all, but is strictly behind the scenes as a creator and producer.
This single is a collaboration between Bantwini and up and coming talented singer and songwriter Moonga K, who wrote the choruses he sings on the track.
Stand a chance to be in my FREEDOM REMIX EP, MUSIC MASTERCLASS and be a part of my Live Performances! Calling all Producers, remixers and Vocalists – This is your chance! Upload your own remix, and tag me using #FreedomRemix All you have to do is enter my #FreedomRemix competition hit a link in my bio that will take you to my separates and follow instructions that are given there,GOODLUCK. #FreedomRemix
The competition closes on Wednesday, July 3.