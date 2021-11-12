Zakes Bantwini makes history as 'Osama' stays at number 1 for 10 weeks straight

Local singer Zakes Bantwini makes history as his newly released single Osama maintains its number 1 spot on local radio for 10 weeks in a row. In a statement released by Bantwini’s PR team, they confirmed that the British music company that tracks worldwide radio and TV airplay, Radiomonitor confirmed that Bantwini’s “Osama” is the first and only single in the history of its establishment to retain the number 1 spot 10 weeks in a row on South African radio charts.

“This is inclusive of both international and local songs released in the past five years since the launch of Radiomonitor. “The song beat the record of songs like Prince Kaybee’s ’Fetch Your Life’, and Silk Sonic, who have 12 non-consecutive weeks as number 1 on the RAMS chart," it said. “Osama” made international waves before its official release. It went viral after the “Clap Your Hands” singer posted a video of himself playing the song at DJ Shimza’s Kunye party.

Although the song has been played at many events before its release, it officially dropped on September 10. The musician who performed at the Miss South Africa finale in Cape Town said he wants to create a better space for future creatives. “I want to be the minister of art and culture.