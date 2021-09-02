Zakes Bantwini moves 'Osama' release date
Local singer Zakes Bantwini has brought the “Osama” release date forward following a global outcry for the song.
Last month, the “Bang Bang Bang” hitmaker topped the Twitter trends list after a video of him playing “Osama” at one of DJ Shimza’s Kunye events went viral.
Fans started to declare it as the “anthem of the year” even though there was no release date yet.
Following this, Zakes announced that the song was set to release on September 17.
However, due to the demand for the song globally he decided to move it forward.
Taking to his Instagram page the week, the “Nomathemba” singer shared that “Osama” would drop on September 10 along with videos of partygoers across the globe including Spain, Portugal, Kenya, Switzerland and the UK vibing to the song.
Earlier the year, Zakes called on President Cyril Ramaphosa (via a tweet) to consider him for the position of minister of sports, art and culture.
Taking to Twitter, the “Clap Your Hands” hitmaker addressed the presidency, saying that with the way things have gone in the entertainment industry since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, he believed there was no leadership and wanted to shape the change he envisaged for the future of the entertainment industry.
“I want to be minister of art and culture. This pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry and it's clear we have no leadership that cares for creative economy of this nation. As creatives we deserve better and I want to change that for next generation,” he wrote.