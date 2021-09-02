Zakes Bantwini moves 'Osama' release date

Local singer Zakes Bantwini has brought the “Osama” release date forward following a global outcry for the song. Last month, the “Bang Bang Bang” hitmaker topped the Twitter trends list after a video of him playing “Osama” at one of DJ Shimza’s Kunye events went viral.

Fans started to declare it as the “anthem of the year” even though there was no release date yet. Following this, Zakes announced that the song was set to release on September 17. However, due to the demand for the song globally he decided to move it forward.

Taking to his Instagram page the week, the “Nomathemba” singer shared that “Osama” would drop on September 10 along with videos of partygoers across the globe including Spain, Portugal, Kenya, Switzerland and the UK vibing to the song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) Earlier the year, Zakes called on President Cyril Ramaphosa (via a tweet) to consider him for the position of minister of sports, art and culture.