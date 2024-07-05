Zakes Bantwini ready for his 20th anniversary celebration in Durban

Renowned South African artist and producer, Zakes Bantwini, has had one of the most successful careers in South African entertainment and he continues to make strides, 20 years later. As the musical maestro celebrates his 20th anniversary in music, there is no more fitting way to celebrate than a musical concert in his hometown, Durban, on one of the biggest weekends on the entertainment calendar.

The Durban ICC will host the stellar concert on Friday, July 5, which will be a celebration of Bantwini’s musical journey and achievements; from chart-topping music to Grammy awards. Reflecting on his success Bantwini said: “Collaboration has always been at the heart of my success. Working with talented artists and creating music that resonates on a global scale has been incredibly fulfilling. “As I look back on the past 20 years, I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and excited for what the future holds.”

Bantwini's wife Nandi Madida shared an adorable video of the musician giving an update on ticket sales, with him predicting that on the day of the event, everything would be completely sold-out. Tickets for the 20th anniversary are almost sold-out with most VIP packages already being sold-out.