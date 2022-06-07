Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Zakes Bantwini scores seven #SAMA28 nominations while Blxckie is left feeling hard done by

Blxckie. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) have always gone above and beyond in curating their events, whether it's a nomination party or the main event itself.

This year is no different as earlier today they hosted a grand, star-studded affair at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in North Riding, Randburg.

In front of a venue packed with media, musicians, influencers and other music industry insiders, announcements of the various category nominations were made in between performances from the likes of TLT, Sjava and MFR Souls.

Other artists in attendance included A-Reece, Mr JazziQ, Profound, Holy Rey, Loki, Shane Eagle and Dr Mr X.

After about three hours of proceedings, the main storylines from the afternoon became crystal clear: amapiano is as dominant as ever, Zakes Bantwini is carving a lane of his own and Blxckie just can't catch a break.

After already earning a nod in the Record of the Year (ROTY) category announced last week for Osama with Kasango, Zakes leads the way after he bagged an additional six nominations for his album, "Ghetto King" and his two songs, Imali with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta, and Osama.

Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa follows close behind with six nominations, while Mobi Dixon and Msaki have four nominations each. Khanyisile Mthetwa, Brian Temba, Sun-El Musician and Chymamusique earned three nods apiece.

The biggest talking point on social media over the past few hours has been how Blxckie only received one nomination. Shishiliza, the artist behind the biggest song so far this year, Sondela tweeted his shock at the "snub".

"Okes said one nomination for Blxckie?? They should be EMBARRASSED… What nonsense is that."

DJ Sabby, the talented radio personality currently hosting Metro FMs Top 40 countdown show, also expressed his surprise, tweeting how he felt Blxckie should have been nominated for Male Artist of the Year.

Blxckie was famously also snubbed at last year's South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs), where he walked away with just one award after a dominant year. He, too, tweeted his surprise a few hours after the announcement party.

@blxckie tweeted: “No this one we jus have to figure it out. 😂"

The awards will be presented at a live event to be broadcast on July 31 on SABC1.

Below is a full list of the nominations:

Album of the Year

African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini

It's All You - Brian Temba

Musique - Chymamusique

When House Was House - Mobi Dixon

Duo or Group of the Year

Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Elephant In The Room - Watershed

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala

Female Artist of the Year

Platinumb Heart Open - Msaki

African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa

Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela

Trailblazer - Reign Afrika

Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah

Male Artist of the Year

African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini

It's All You - Brian Temba

Musique - Chymamusique

When House Was House - Mobi Dixon

White Star Newcomer of the Year

Thapelo Lekoane - Tapestry

Khanyisile Mthetwa - African Bird

25K - Pheli Makaveli

Ncebakazi Msomi - The 34th Psalm

Botanist Mr Lamington - The Shift

Best Rock Album

Headlights Dream - Steve Louw

Partypocalypse - Springbok Nude Girls

Revolution - Tim Parr

Ennui - Deity’s Muse

Sacred Sound - Albert Frost

Best Pop Album

Souvenirs - Jeremy Loops

Motion - Tresor

Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah

A Journal - Bonj

Don’t Let Go - Jacky Carpede

Beste Pop Album

Hier Waar Ek Nou Is - Juan Boucher

Prisma - Janie Bay

Rugsak - Elandrê

Niks Vergelyk - Posduif

Roekeloos - Rita Li

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Tapestry - Thapelo Lekoane

Where The Light Gets In - Pat McCay

Elephant In The Room - Watershed

Brother - Jacob Swann

Platinumb Heart Open - Msaki

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Al Die Ysters - Jan Jan Jan

Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn - Neil Sandilands

Twintigeenentwintig - Jennifer Zamudio

Volume - Die Heuwels Fantasties

Woorde - Jodi Jantjies

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Thetha Mama - The One Who Sings

Camagu - Ntando

2020 - Joe Nina

The Red Stoep - Nomfusi

Cwaka - Mandisi Dyantyis

Best Alternative Music Album

City Of God and The Jungle Below - Daniel Baron

Night Speak - Lo- Ghost

Glow - Alice Phoebe Lou

Romance Was Born - Anna Wolf

Child's Play - Alice Phoebe Lou

Best R&B/Soul Album

Real Talk - P.Postman

The Arrival - Melleng

Sour Milk - Joda Kgosi

It's All You - Brian Temba

It Is What It is - Mikhale Jones

Best Hip Hop Album

Father Of Zen - Kid X

Pheli Makaveli - 25K

Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: Mixtape - A-Reece

Logan - Emtee

B4NOW - Blxckie

Best Kwaito Album

Don’t Lose Focus - Sukiri Papa

Let Dogs Lie Low - Simple Eugene

Kwaito Pallet - Shisaboy

Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Trip To Jozi - King Razo

Best Dance Album

Muzika - Miza

Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini

Musique - Chymamusique

When House Was House - Mobi Dixon

African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Vela Nkosi - Jumbo

In the Beginning - Paul K

Heaven's Scroll - Puleng March

The Great Revival - Takie Ndou

Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) - Zaza

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

My Heart To Him - Thabelo

Denga - Kingdmusic

Sacrificial Worship (Live) - Pulane Maphari

Find Me Singing - Lauren Cullen

The 34th Psalm - Ncebakazi Msomi

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album

Ba Bosiu - Isaac and The Mighty Messengers

Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi - JTG Gospel Choir

Similapha Nkosi - NUZ Voices Of Joy

Ore Etele Mohloeki - The Harmony Singers Artist Development

Swi Lava Yeso - Zion Iskhalanga Academy

Rest Of Africa Award

Son Of A Tribe - Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)

Karabo - Malome Vector (Lesotho)

Boyfriend - Ckay (Nigeria)

If Orange Was A Place - Tems (Nigeria)

Love & Isolation - Tay Iwar (Nigeria)

Best Traditional Album

Dlozified - Mkhanyakude

Dziya Fhirtana - Vha Venda Cultural Group

Tshihwilili Tshanga - Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila

Mathotse - Tau Sebata

Hantam Kerfees - Klipwerf

Best Maskandi Album

Ziyashisa - Makhamnandi

Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala

Idaymani - Thokozani Langa

Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko - Udumakahle

Ivila Laselawini - Mzukulu

Best Jazz Album

At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes - Herbie Tsoaeli

Music From My People - Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

History In A Frame - Jimmy Dludlu

Revision - Steve Dyer

Quiet Please - McCoy Mrubata

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa

It Takes Three - Charl Du Plessis Trio

Afrikaans – Scheppel

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Best Afro Pop Album

iStiff - Mnqobi Yazo

New Faces To Old Problems - Bonga Kwana

Sukulila - Cici

Amalobolo - Aubrey Qwana

Amagama - Nomfundo Moh

Best Collaboration

Imali - Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini feat. Nana Atta

Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango

Wamuhle - Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef

Zwivhuya - Makhadzi feat. Joe Delinger

No Rainbow - Msaki feat. Da Capo

Best Produced Music Video

Inhlupheko by Big Zulu - Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase

Playback by K.O. - Ted Magerman

Mamezala by Mafikizolo feat. Simmy - Dale Fortune

When House Was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA - Mabi Ntuli and Shona

Finessin’ by AKA - Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla

Best Produced Album Of The Year

Karabo by Malome Vector - Bokang and Ndumiso

Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki - Neo Muyanga and Asanda

Destination Unknown by Vaughn Prangley - Howard Bradley

Thetha Mama by The One Who Sings - Sean, Keanan Leroy and Arthur

A World At Suicide by Kahn Morbee - Jacques du Plessis High

Best Engineered Album Of The Year

Candid by Moonga K - Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi

Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini - Zakes Bantwini

Pheli Makaveli by 25K - Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza

City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron - Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller

It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio - Peter Auret

Remix Of The Year

Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo - Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate

Lira and DJ Maphorisa - Feel Good by Lira

Sun- El Musician, Azana and Da Capo - Uhuru by Sun- El Musician and Azana

Da Capo - Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle

DJ Cleo - Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe

Best Reggae Album

He Crowned I Emperor - Skeleton Blazer

Trailblazer - Reign Afrika

Hard To Believe - Ras Canly

The Shift - Botanist Mr Lamington

Ngatanngwe - Red I Scorch

Best Amapiano Album

Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela

Auti eSharp - Mas Musiq

Kwa Kwa - Mellow and Sleazy

Notumato - Young Stunna

President Ya Strata - Focalistic

Best Gqom Album

Khula - Bello No Gallo

Summer Banger - Dlala Thukzin

Best Of The Best - T-Man

The Journey - Slenda Da Dancing DJ

Umshunqo Reloaded - Dladla Mshunqisi

RECORD OF THE YEAR

1. Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango

2. Questions - Shekhinah

3. Mamela - Mi Casa

4. Banyana - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small

5. Abalele - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku

6. Adiwele - Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small

7. Bopha - Mellow & Sleazy and Felo Le Tee feat. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Young Stunna

8. Vula Mlomo - Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi

9. Asibe Happy - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku

10. John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Da Muziqal Chef and Sir Trill

11. I’m With You - Matthew Mole

12. Umsebenzi Wethu - Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa

13. Black And White - Nasty C and Ari Lennox

14. Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca

15. Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku

16. Jola - De Mthuda feat. Sino Msolo

17. Shine Your Light - Master KG and David Guetta feat. Akon

18. Postcards - Jeremy Loops

19. Ngathwala Ngaye - Kelly Khumalo feat. Mondli Ngcobo

20. Right Now - Elaine

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

1. LiYoshona (Main Mix) - Kwiish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda

2. Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca

3. Summer Yo Muthi - Blaq Diamond

4. Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku

5. Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela

6. Jola - De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef

7. Indlovu - DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso

8. Yini Sdakwa - ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana_ Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura

9. S’bali - Intaba Yase Dubai

10. Mamela - Mi Casa

11. John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef

12. Woza - Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small and Lady Du feat. Boohle

13. Superman - DJ Stokie feat. Kabza De Small, Masterpiece YVK and Madumane

14. Getting Late - Tyla feat. Kooldrink

15. Umuzi eSandton - Big Zulu Feat. Lwah Ndlunkulu

16. Buyile - Khuli Chana feat. Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny and Lady Du

17. Ghanama - Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza

18. Inhlupheko - Big Zulu feat. Mduduzi

19. Chucks - YOUNOTUS and Mi Casa

20. Mmapula - Busta 929 feat. Mzu M

SAMPRA ARTIST OF THE YEAR

1. Bello no Gallo

2. Haksul MUZIQ

3. Fanie Dick

4. AfroToniQ

5. Zion Agreement

6. A-Reece

7. Musa Keys

8. Msaki

9. Jennifer Zamudio

10. Millie Ngwalangwala

11. Rodger KB

12. Brandon Dhludhlu

13. HunTer Leite

14. NLite

15. Emtee

16. PressCee

17. Cece Vee

18. Young Stunna

19. Lady X

20. Makhadzi

SAMAJoburgA-reeceArtistsEntertainment

