Zakes Bantwini scores seven #SAMA28 nominations while Blxckie is left feeling hard done by

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) have always gone above and beyond in curating their events, whether it's a nomination party or the main event itself. This year is no different as earlier today they hosted a grand, star-studded affair at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in North Riding, Randburg.

In front of a venue packed with media, musicians, influencers and other music industry insiders, announcements of the various category nominations were made in between performances from the likes of TLT, Sjava and MFR Souls. Other artists in attendance included A-Reece, Mr JazziQ, Profound, Holy Rey, Loki, Shane Eagle and Dr Mr X. After about three hours of proceedings, the main storylines from the afternoon became crystal clear: amapiano is as dominant as ever, Zakes Bantwini is carving a lane of his own and Blxckie just can't catch a break.

After already earning a nod in the Record of the Year (ROTY) category announced last week for Osama with Kasango, Zakes leads the way after he bagged an additional six nominations for his album, "Ghetto King" and his two songs, Imali with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta, and Osama. Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa follows close behind with six nominations, while Mobi Dixon and Msaki have four nominations each. Khanyisile Mthetwa, Brian Temba, Sun-El Musician and Chymamusique earned three nods apiece. The biggest talking point on social media over the past few hours has been how Blxckie only received one nomination. Shishiliza, the artist behind the biggest song so far this year, Sondela tweeted his shock at the "snub".

"Okes said one nomination for Blxckie?? They should be EMBARRASSED… What nonsense is that." Okes said one nomination for Blxckie?? They should be EMBARRASSED… What nonsense is that. — SONDELA (@Shishiliza44) June 7, 2022 DJ Sabby, the talented radio personality currently hosting Metro FMs Top 40 countdown show, also expressed his surprise, tweeting how he felt Blxckie should have been nominated for Male Artist of the Year. Blxckie is missing here 😢 https://t.co/owcSY8tYcs — The Best Thing Ever Official (@SabbyTheDJ) June 7, 2022 Blxckie was famously also snubbed at last year's South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs), where he walked away with just one award after a dominant year. He, too, tweeted his surprise a few hours after the announcement party.

@blxckie tweeted: “No this one we jus have to figure it out. 😂" no this one we jus have to figure it out. 😂 — somnyama (@blxckie___) June 7, 2022 The awards will be presented at a live event to be broadcast on July 31 on SABC1. Below is a full list of the nominations:

Album of the Year African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini

It's All You - Brian Temba Musique - Chymamusique When House Was House - Mobi Dixon

Duo or Group of the Year Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma Elephant In The Room - Watershed

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala

Female Artist of the Year Platinumb Heart Open - Msaki African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa

Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela Trailblazer - Reign Afrika Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah

Male Artist of the Year African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini

It's All You - Brian Temba Musique - Chymamusique When House Was House - Mobi Dixon

White Star Newcomer of the Year Thapelo Lekoane - Tapestry Khanyisile Mthetwa - African Bird

25K - Pheli Makaveli Ncebakazi Msomi - The 34th Psalm Botanist Mr Lamington - The Shift

Best Rock Album Headlights Dream - Steve Louw Partypocalypse - Springbok Nude Girls

Revolution - Tim Parr Ennui - Deity’s Muse Sacred Sound - Albert Frost

Best Pop Album Souvenirs - Jeremy Loops Motion - Tresor

Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah A Journal - Bonj Don’t Let Go - Jacky Carpede

Beste Pop Album Hier Waar Ek Nou Is - Juan Boucher Prisma - Janie Bay

Rugsak - Elandrê Niks Vergelyk - Posduif Roekeloos - Rita Li

Best Adult Contemporary Album Tapestry - Thapelo Lekoane Where The Light Gets In - Pat McCay

Elephant In The Room - Watershed Brother - Jacob Swann Platinumb Heart Open - Msaki

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album Al Die Ysters - Jan Jan Jan Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn - Neil Sandilands

Twintigeenentwintig - Jennifer Zamudio Volume - Die Heuwels Fantasties Woorde - Jodi Jantjies

Best African Adult Contemporary Album Thetha Mama - The One Who Sings Camagu - Ntando

2020 - Joe Nina The Red Stoep - Nomfusi Cwaka - Mandisi Dyantyis

Best Alternative Music Album City Of God and The Jungle Below - Daniel Baron Night Speak - Lo- Ghost

Glow - Alice Phoebe Lou Romance Was Born - Anna Wolf Child's Play - Alice Phoebe Lou

Best R&B/Soul Album Real Talk - P.Postman The Arrival - Melleng

Sour Milk - Joda Kgosi It's All You - Brian Temba It Is What It is - Mikhale Jones

Best Hip Hop Album Father Of Zen - Kid X Pheli Makaveli - 25K

Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: Mixtape - A-Reece Logan - Emtee B4NOW - Blxckie

Best Kwaito Album Don’t Lose Focus - Sukiri Papa Let Dogs Lie Low - Simple Eugene

Kwaito Pallet - Shisaboy Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma Trip To Jozi - King Razo

Best Dance Album Muzika - Miza Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini

Musique - Chymamusique When House Was House - Mobi Dixon African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician

Best Traditional Faith Music Album Vela Nkosi - Jumbo In the Beginning - Paul K

Heaven's Scroll - Puleng March The Great Revival - Takie Ndou Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) - Zaza

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album My Heart To Him - Thabelo Denga - Kingdmusic

Sacrificial Worship (Live) - Pulane Maphari Find Me Singing - Lauren Cullen The 34th Psalm - Ncebakazi Msomi

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album Ba Bosiu - Isaac and The Mighty Messengers Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi - JTG Gospel Choir

Similapha Nkosi - NUZ Voices Of Joy Ore Etele Mohloeki - The Harmony Singers Artist Development Swi Lava Yeso - Zion Iskhalanga Academy

Rest Of Africa Award Son Of A Tribe - Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe) Karabo - Malome Vector (Lesotho)

Boyfriend - Ckay (Nigeria) If Orange Was A Place - Tems (Nigeria) Love & Isolation - Tay Iwar (Nigeria)

Best Traditional Album Dlozified - Mkhanyakude Dziya Fhirtana - Vha Venda Cultural Group

Tshihwilili Tshanga - Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila Mathotse - Tau Sebata Hantam Kerfees - Klipwerf

Best Maskandi Album Ziyashisa - Makhamnandi Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala

Idaymani - Thokozani Langa Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko - Udumakahle Ivila Laselawini - Mzukulu

Best Jazz Album At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes - Herbie Tsoaeli Music From My People - Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

History In A Frame - Jimmy Dludlu Revision - Steve Dyer Quiet Please - McCoy Mrubata

Best Classical/Instrumental Album Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa

It Takes Three - Charl Du Plessis Trio Afrikaans – Scheppel Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Best Afro Pop Album iStiff - Mnqobi Yazo New Faces To Old Problems - Bonga Kwana

Sukulila - Cici Amalobolo - Aubrey Qwana Amagama - Nomfundo Moh

Best Collaboration Imali - Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini feat. Nana Atta Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango

Wamuhle - Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef Zwivhuya - Makhadzi feat. Joe Delinger No Rainbow - Msaki feat. Da Capo

Best Produced Music Video Inhlupheko by Big Zulu - Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase Playback by K.O. - Ted Magerman

Mamezala by Mafikizolo feat. Simmy - Dale Fortune When House Was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA - Mabi Ntuli and Shona Finessin’ by AKA - Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla

Best Produced Album Of The Year Karabo by Malome Vector - Bokang and Ndumiso Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki - Neo Muyanga and Asanda

Destination Unknown by Vaughn Prangley - Howard Bradley Thetha Mama by The One Who Sings - Sean, Keanan Leroy and Arthur A World At Suicide by Kahn Morbee - Jacques du Plessis High

Best Engineered Album Of The Year Candid by Moonga K - Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini - Zakes Bantwini

Pheli Makaveli by 25K - Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron - Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio - Peter Auret

Remix Of The Year Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo - Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate Lira and DJ Maphorisa - Feel Good by Lira

Sun- El Musician, Azana and Da Capo - Uhuru by Sun- El Musician and Azana Da Capo - Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle DJ Cleo - Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe

Best Reggae Album He Crowned I Emperor - Skeleton Blazer Trailblazer - Reign Afrika

Hard To Believe - Ras Canly The Shift - Botanist Mr Lamington Ngatanngwe - Red I Scorch

Best Amapiano Album Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela Auti eSharp - Mas Musiq

Kwa Kwa - Mellow and Sleazy Notumato - Young Stunna President Ya Strata - Focalistic

Best Gqom Album Khula - Bello No Gallo Summer Banger - Dlala Thukzin

Best Of The Best - T-Man The Journey - Slenda Da Dancing DJ Umshunqo Reloaded - Dladla Mshunqisi

RECORD OF THE YEAR 1. Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango 2. Questions - Shekhinah

3. Mamela - Mi Casa 4. Banyana - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small 5. Abalele - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku

6. Adiwele - Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small 7. Bopha - Mellow & Sleazy and Felo Le Tee feat. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Young Stunna 8. Vula Mlomo - Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi

9. Asibe Happy - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku 10. John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Da Muziqal Chef and Sir Trill 11. I’m With You - Matthew Mole

12. Umsebenzi Wethu - Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa 13. Black And White - Nasty C and Ari Lennox 14. Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca

15. Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku 16. Jola - De Mthuda feat. Sino Msolo 17. Shine Your Light - Master KG and David Guetta feat. Akon

18. Postcards - Jeremy Loops 19. Ngathwala Ngaye - Kelly Khumalo feat. Mondli Ngcobo 20. Right Now - Elaine

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR 1. LiYoshona (Main Mix) - Kwiish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda 2. Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca

3. Summer Yo Muthi - Blaq Diamond 4. Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku 5. Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela

6. Jola - De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef 7. Indlovu - DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso 8. Yini Sdakwa - ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana_ Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura

9. S’bali - Intaba Yase Dubai 10. Mamela - Mi Casa 11. John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef

12. Woza - Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small and Lady Du feat. Boohle 13. Superman - DJ Stokie feat. Kabza De Small, Masterpiece YVK and Madumane 14. Getting Late - Tyla feat. Kooldrink

15. Umuzi eSandton - Big Zulu Feat. Lwah Ndlunkulu 16. Buyile - Khuli Chana feat. Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny and Lady Du 17. Ghanama - Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza

18. Inhlupheko - Big Zulu feat. Mduduzi 19. Chucks - YOUNOTUS and Mi Casa 20. Mmapula - Busta 929 feat. Mzu M

SAMPRA ARTIST OF THE YEAR 1. Bello no Gallo 2. Haksul MUZIQ

3. Fanie Dick 4. AfroToniQ 5. Zion Agreement

6. A-Reece 7. Musa Keys 8. Msaki

9. Jennifer Zamudio 10. Millie Ngwalangwala 11. Rodger KB

12. Brandon Dhludhlu 13. HunTer Leite 14. NLite

15. Emtee 16. PressCee 17. Cece Vee