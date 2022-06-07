Zakes Bantwini scores seven #SAMA28 nominations while Blxckie is left feeling hard done by

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) have always gone above and beyond in curating their events, whether it's a nomination party or the main event itself.
This year is no different as earlier today they hosted a grand, star-studded affair at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in North Riding, Randburg.
In front of a venue packed with media, musicians, influencers and other music industry insiders, announcements of the various category nominations were made in between performances from the likes of TLT, Sjava and MFR Souls.
Other artists in attendance included A-Reece, Mr JazziQ, Profound, Holy Rey, Loki, Shane Eagle and Dr Mr X.
After about three hours of proceedings, the main storylines from the afternoon became crystal clear: amapiano is as dominant as ever, Zakes Bantwini is carving a lane of his own and Blxckie just can't catch a break.
After already earning a nod in the Record of the Year (ROTY) category announced last week for Osama with Kasango, Zakes leads the way after he bagged an additional six nominations for his album, "Ghetto King" and his two songs, Imali with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta, and Osama.
Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa follows close behind with six nominations, while Mobi Dixon and Msaki have four nominations each. Khanyisile Mthetwa, Brian Temba, Sun-El Musician and Chymamusique earned three nods apiece.
The biggest talking point on social media over the past few hours has been how Blxckie only received one nomination. Shishiliza, the artist behind the biggest song so far this year, Sondela tweeted his shock at the "snub".
"Okes said one nomination for Blxckie?? They should be EMBARRASSED… What nonsense is that."
Okes said one nomination for Blxckie?? They should be EMBARRASSED… What nonsense is that.— SONDELA (@Shishiliza44) June 7, 2022
DJ Sabby, the talented radio personality currently hosting Metro FMs Top 40 countdown show, also expressed his surprise, tweeting how he felt Blxckie should have been nominated for Male Artist of the Year.
Blxckie is missing here 😢 https://t.co/owcSY8tYcs— The Best Thing Ever Official (@SabbyTheDJ) June 7, 2022
Blxckie was famously also snubbed at last year's South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs), where he walked away with just one award after a dominant year. He, too, tweeted his surprise a few hours after the announcement party.
@blxckie tweeted: “No this one we jus have to figure it out. 😂"
no this one we jus have to figure it out. 😂— somnyama (@blxckie___) June 7, 2022
The awards will be presented at a live event to be broadcast on July 31 on SABC1.
Below is a full list of the nominations:
Album of the Year
African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician
Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini
It's All You - Brian Temba
Musique - Chymamusique
When House Was House - Mobi Dixon
Duo or Group of the Year
Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma
Elephant In The Room - Watershed
Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir
Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala
Female Artist of the Year
Platinumb Heart Open - Msaki
African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa
Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela
Trailblazer - Reign Afrika
Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah
Male Artist of the Year
African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician
Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini
It's All You - Brian Temba
Musique - Chymamusique
When House Was House - Mobi Dixon
White Star Newcomer of the Year
Thapelo Lekoane - Tapestry
Khanyisile Mthetwa - African Bird
25K - Pheli Makaveli
Ncebakazi Msomi - The 34th Psalm
Botanist Mr Lamington - The Shift
Best Rock Album
Headlights Dream - Steve Louw
Partypocalypse - Springbok Nude Girls
Revolution - Tim Parr
Ennui - Deity’s Muse
Sacred Sound - Albert Frost
Best Pop Album
Souvenirs - Jeremy Loops
Motion - Tresor
Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah
A Journal - Bonj
Don’t Let Go - Jacky Carpede
Beste Pop Album
Hier Waar Ek Nou Is - Juan Boucher
Prisma - Janie Bay
Rugsak - Elandrê
Niks Vergelyk - Posduif
Roekeloos - Rita Li
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Tapestry - Thapelo Lekoane
Where The Light Gets In - Pat McCay
Elephant In The Room - Watershed
Brother - Jacob Swann
Platinumb Heart Open - Msaki
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album
Al Die Ysters - Jan Jan Jan
Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn - Neil Sandilands
Twintigeenentwintig - Jennifer Zamudio
Volume - Die Heuwels Fantasties
Woorde - Jodi Jantjies
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
Thetha Mama - The One Who Sings
Camagu - Ntando
2020 - Joe Nina
The Red Stoep - Nomfusi
Cwaka - Mandisi Dyantyis
Best Alternative Music Album
City Of God and The Jungle Below - Daniel Baron
Night Speak - Lo- Ghost
Glow - Alice Phoebe Lou
Romance Was Born - Anna Wolf
Child's Play - Alice Phoebe Lou
Best R&B/Soul Album
Real Talk - P.Postman
The Arrival - Melleng
Sour Milk - Joda Kgosi
It's All You - Brian Temba
It Is What It is - Mikhale Jones
Best Hip Hop Album
Father Of Zen - Kid X
Pheli Makaveli - 25K
Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: Mixtape - A-Reece
Logan - Emtee
B4NOW - Blxckie
Best Kwaito Album
Don’t Lose Focus - Sukiri Papa
Let Dogs Lie Low - Simple Eugene
Kwaito Pallet - Shisaboy
Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma
Trip To Jozi - King Razo
Best Dance Album
Muzika - Miza
Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini
Musique - Chymamusique
When House Was House - Mobi Dixon
African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
Vela Nkosi - Jumbo
In the Beginning - Paul K
Heaven's Scroll - Puleng March
The Great Revival - Takie Ndou
Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) - Zaza
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
My Heart To Him - Thabelo
Denga - Kingdmusic
Sacrificial Worship (Live) - Pulane Maphari
Find Me Singing - Lauren Cullen
The 34th Psalm - Ncebakazi Msomi
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album
Ba Bosiu - Isaac and The Mighty Messengers
Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi - JTG Gospel Choir
Similapha Nkosi - NUZ Voices Of Joy
Ore Etele Mohloeki - The Harmony Singers Artist Development
Swi Lava Yeso - Zion Iskhalanga Academy
Rest Of Africa Award
Son Of A Tribe - Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)
Karabo - Malome Vector (Lesotho)
Boyfriend - Ckay (Nigeria)
If Orange Was A Place - Tems (Nigeria)
Love & Isolation - Tay Iwar (Nigeria)
Best Traditional Album
Dlozified - Mkhanyakude
Dziya Fhirtana - Vha Venda Cultural Group
Tshihwilili Tshanga - Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila
Mathotse - Tau Sebata
Hantam Kerfees - Klipwerf
Best Maskandi Album
Ziyashisa - Makhamnandi
Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala
Idaymani - Thokozani Langa
Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko - Udumakahle
Ivila Laselawini - Mzukulu
Best Jazz Album
At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes - Herbie Tsoaeli
Music From My People - Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane
History In A Frame - Jimmy Dludlu
Revision - Steve Dyer
Quiet Please - McCoy Mrubata
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa
It Takes Three - Charl Du Plessis Trio
Afrikaans – Scheppel
Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir
Best Afro Pop Album
iStiff - Mnqobi Yazo
New Faces To Old Problems - Bonga Kwana
Sukulila - Cici
Amalobolo - Aubrey Qwana
Amagama - Nomfundo Moh
Best Collaboration
Imali - Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini feat. Nana Atta
Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango
Wamuhle - Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef
Zwivhuya - Makhadzi feat. Joe Delinger
No Rainbow - Msaki feat. Da Capo
Best Produced Music Video
Inhlupheko by Big Zulu - Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase
Playback by K.O. - Ted Magerman
Mamezala by Mafikizolo feat. Simmy - Dale Fortune
When House Was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA - Mabi Ntuli and Shona
Finessin’ by AKA - Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla
Best Produced Album Of The Year
Karabo by Malome Vector - Bokang and Ndumiso
Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki - Neo Muyanga and Asanda
Destination Unknown by Vaughn Prangley - Howard Bradley
Thetha Mama by The One Who Sings - Sean, Keanan Leroy and Arthur
A World At Suicide by Kahn Morbee - Jacques du Plessis High
Best Engineered Album Of The Year
Candid by Moonga K - Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi
Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini - Zakes Bantwini
Pheli Makaveli by 25K - Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza
City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron - Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller
It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio - Peter Auret
Remix Of The Year
Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo - Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate
Lira and DJ Maphorisa - Feel Good by Lira
Sun- El Musician, Azana and Da Capo - Uhuru by Sun- El Musician and Azana
Da Capo - Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle
DJ Cleo - Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe
Best Reggae Album
He Crowned I Emperor - Skeleton Blazer
Trailblazer - Reign Afrika
Hard To Believe - Ras Canly
The Shift - Botanist Mr Lamington
Ngatanngwe - Red I Scorch
Best Amapiano Album
Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela
Auti eSharp - Mas Musiq
Kwa Kwa - Mellow and Sleazy
Notumato - Young Stunna
President Ya Strata - Focalistic
Best Gqom Album
Khula - Bello No Gallo
Summer Banger - Dlala Thukzin
Best Of The Best - T-Man
The Journey - Slenda Da Dancing DJ
Umshunqo Reloaded - Dladla Mshunqisi
RECORD OF THE YEAR
1. Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango
2. Questions - Shekhinah
3. Mamela - Mi Casa
4. Banyana - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small
5. Abalele - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku
6. Adiwele - Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small
7. Bopha - Mellow & Sleazy and Felo Le Tee feat. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Young Stunna
8. Vula Mlomo - Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi
9. Asibe Happy - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku
10. John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Da Muziqal Chef and Sir Trill
11. I’m With You - Matthew Mole
12. Umsebenzi Wethu - Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa
13. Black And White - Nasty C and Ari Lennox
14. Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca
15. Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
16. Jola - De Mthuda feat. Sino Msolo
17. Shine Your Light - Master KG and David Guetta feat. Akon
18. Postcards - Jeremy Loops
19. Ngathwala Ngaye - Kelly Khumalo feat. Mondli Ngcobo
20. Right Now - Elaine
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
1. LiYoshona (Main Mix) - Kwiish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda
2. Izolo - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca
3. Summer Yo Muthi - Blaq Diamond
4. Phakade Lami - Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
5. Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela
6. Jola - De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef
7. Indlovu - DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso
8. Yini Sdakwa - ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana_ Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura
9. S’bali - Intaba Yase Dubai
10. Mamela - Mi Casa
11. John Wick - De Mthuda feat. Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef
12. Woza - Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small and Lady Du feat. Boohle
13. Superman - DJ Stokie feat. Kabza De Small, Masterpiece YVK and Madumane
14. Getting Late - Tyla feat. Kooldrink
15. Umuzi eSandton - Big Zulu Feat. Lwah Ndlunkulu
16. Buyile - Khuli Chana feat. Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny and Lady Du
17. Ghanama - Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza
18. Inhlupheko - Big Zulu feat. Mduduzi
19. Chucks - YOUNOTUS and Mi Casa
20. Mmapula - Busta 929 feat. Mzu M
SAMPRA ARTIST OF THE YEAR
1. Bello no Gallo
2. Haksul MUZIQ
3. Fanie Dick
4. AfroToniQ
5. Zion Agreement
6. A-Reece
7. Musa Keys
8. Msaki
9. Jennifer Zamudio
10. Millie Ngwalangwala
11. Rodger KB
12. Brandon Dhludhlu
13. HunTer Leite
14. NLite
15. Emtee
16. PressCee
17. Cece Vee
18. Young Stunna
19. Lady X
20. Makhadzi