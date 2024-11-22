Zama Jobe's ‘Ndawo Yami’ album hits platinum milestone after 20 years

November marks 20 years since South African artist Zama Jobe released her debut album “Ndawo Yami”. The Afro-pop album with 12 songs, with “Ndawo Yami” being one of the best-selling hit singles, was one of Jobe’s best projects.

Taking to X, the singer expressed how grateful she was that “Ndawo Yami” the album has now gone platinum. “My 1st born, ‘Ndawo Yami’ is officially platinum because of you guys. Ngiyabonga kakhulu (thank you so much),” she said. Zama Jobe holding the ‘Ndawo Yami’ platinum plaque. Picture: Instagram. Her fans showered her with so much love, saying it’s been a long time coming.

“Congratulations @Zamajobeafro, so lovely to see you living ‘This place in your dreams ’ in real life with a milestone to top it all off. May you soak in this moment of Indawo yakho,” said @TsubiMak. Another supporter, @KgosiKevin, said: “‘Ndawo Yami’ was supposed to hit platinum a decade ago... “I am mad at us for not taking it platinum back then... This album is a masterpiece and there are no skips... We can count people who are capable of making timeless music in SA.”

In other news, Jobe also released a new album, “Umi”, this November. This follows her fans urging her to release it without further delay. “When you speak I listen. You’re not collectively liking the same song, and I love it. It’s like the ‘Ndawo Yami’ experience all over again and that was the whole intention. “Create 10 singles and put them in an album instead of 2 strong hits and the rest [as] album fillers.