Zoë Modiga’s thought-provoking single ‘Abantu’ featured on ‘Savage Beauty’

Thanks to an impressive pre-release build-up that caught most of our attention, the Netflix original series has quickly shot up the streamer's Top 10 list over the past few weeks.

“Savage Beauty” is the series on everybody's lips right now.

With its substantial budget and talented main and supporting cast, which boasts the likes of Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh, Angela Sithole and Jesse Suntele, “Savage Beauty” has quickly set itself apart as one of the standout local series of the past couple of years.

The show's premise, as described on its Google Knowledge panel, is as follows: “Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire, as well as dark secrets.”

The drama and nuance is reflected in the series' outstanding score.