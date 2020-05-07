Zolani Mahola to host fundraiser on JOOX for struggling artists

Actress and lead singer of the internationally acclaimed South African band Freshlyground Zolani Mahola has partnered music streaming services JOOX to help raise funds for struggling artists during the lockdown. JOOX recently launched "#Gig2Earn" initiative to support local musicians who are experiencing financial hardship through an inability to perform live. The initiative invites musicians to stream directly to their fans via the JOOX live video streaming feature and get paid for it. In celebration of this initiative, Mahola on Thursday, May 7, host a fundraiser with JOOX at 8pm. IOL Entertainment caught up with the muso to talk about her involvement in this great initiative.



Commenting on the program, Mahola, says: “I got involved with the initiative when JOOX invited me to be one of the major artists performing live on the platform following a performance by Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta. I was drawn by their #Gig2Earn offering which is a bold move towards sustaining artists in the music industry. " Quizzed on what fans can expect from her performance, the “Doo Bee Doo” star enthused: “Fans can expect to see an authentic storyteller sharing funny and sad truths from my life through song and story. I’ll be playing my solo work as well as singing one or two of my favourite Freshlyground songs and other classics I have always loved. It’s an intimate listening session - deep and engaging."

Elaborating on the initiative Lee-Anne Lawrence, Head of Operations at Tencent Africa said: “JOOX South Africa is thinking particularly about the local music industry. With livelihoods being threatened by this pandemic, the music industry has not been left untouched. We identified that many smaller musicians generated a large part of revenue through performing at bars, clubs and events. We know this is impossible now and will continue to be so for the indefinite lockdown period."

She added: “These musicians are the life-blood of the music industry, and their work makes the longer times we’re all spending at home more meaningful and easier to bear.

"We want to make sure we are supporting these artists, so they can continue to make music for their fans but also to simply help them survive. This is why #Gig2Earn was born.”

Lawrence said there are over fifty artists who will perform from 6pm – 8pm daily. Some of the musicians include Ami Faku, Juan Casey, Holly Rey, Manu Worldstar, Touchline, Ammara Brown, Bigstar Johnson, Charlize Berg, Chronical Deep, Dala Fam, Dr Malinga, Lee Scott, Vee Mampeezy and Jay Em.

Taking the stage this Friday is hip hop star Cassper Nyovest, who will be performing in-app for our JOOX "Big Live" concert series designed to shine a light on the #Gig2Earn project.

Hitting the stage next Friday, May 15 is Afrikaans singer Demi Lee Moore, who will be followed by Kwesta on May 22.

On how can artists that are interested in the program get in touch with the organisation, Lawrence explained: “Currently, due to the overwhelming number of applications, we’ve had to close bookings for now, but we are determined to open them again as soon as possible through the help of businesses, brands, and individuals who see value in what we’re doing.

"Anyone interested in supporting can get in touch at [email protected], and we’ll take it from there,” says Lawrence.

She adds: “There are a couple of other ways we’re trying to help our #Gig2Earn artists.

The platform myfanpark is an on-demand video messaging service that artists can use to connect with their fans while earning money to do so even at a distance.

Artists can apply through this link. In addition, BUSQR is another way of earning some money.

JOOX is implementing a communal ‘tip-jar’ through the app and #Gig2Earn, but you as an artist can apply for your own unique link and QR code to your efforts.