Zonke goes old school with ‘Embo’ album release on CD, USB and vinyl

Multi-award-winning songstress Zonke Dikana has released her sixth album “Embo” five years after her last. “Embo”, means “origins” in isiXhosa, a fitting title to the theme of the album, which is all about Zonke returning to her musical origins.

The album celebrates Zonke’s return and the rich experiences of the 1970s and 1980s, a time when bands ruled and music was live, with fans and musicians feeding off one of the golden ages of music. “’Embo’ emphasises that I am returning to my roots in live music and ‘ancient instruments’. Nobody uses live drums, live basses, or live guitars anymore. Most people use backtracks, but everything about my performance is 100% live. I will always look back for inspiration,” Zonke said. One of the most intriguing things about this album release is that it will not be available on digital platforms but only on CDs, USBs and vinyl.

Zonke announced on her social media platforms that she was going the old-school route for the 15-track album release, as opposed to the new method of releasing on digital platforms. “As we all know digital platforms are crowded, and most people go there and drown because it’s crowded. Even the best music drowns there so I felt that it’s not a platform for me but my old music will stay there, however, for this album, I just want to try new things, even if those things are old these days. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZONKE Peter Dikana (@zonkemusic) “So I wanted to try this old school way of doing things, going back to CDs. Of course, I did my research, I asked people at my concerts, do you want CDs? Luckily for me, my audience is people like me, people who enjoy collecting music, having to read thank yous and who played what,” she said.

Zonke is not oblivious to the fact that it’s always a good thing to gain a new audience but notes that the current digital platforms are not suitable for her as an artist and she doesn’t want to lose the audience that she has gained through her lengthy career. Answering the big question of whether she will end up releasing the music on streaming platforms in a year or two, she said: “Probably, who knows, but I just want to try this formula and see if it works for me”. The physical copies of the album are available on Zonke’s website, zonkedikana.co.za, with pre-orders having flown in before the release date of March 24, leaving the songstress and her team with a “beautiful problem”.

“I love how people have embraced this sort of crazy idea, people are like ‘Good for you, where can I find it?’. The fact that I have started with orders, I’m so grateful. It means that people feel that what I do is worth purchasing in whatever form, even if it’s an uncomfortable way. “Just to have a piece of me, people are willing to be uncomfortable and find CD players and vinyl players.” “Embo” is an album that reflects Zonke’s approach to her life and times. She digs deep into her life through her songs, giving honest insights into her experiences, struggles and joy.

Fans get to hear the classic Zonke from track one through to track 15, with “Yahweh”, which opens “Embo”, celebrating her tradition of acknowledging God’s greatness in every album. The track “Little Things You Do” celebrates her late sister, Lulu, who died in 2014 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest vocalists and composers South Africa has yet produced. Zonke has announced that she will be embarking on a high-powered tour. Kicking off on April 29 at the Grand Arena in Cape Town and moving on to the Boardwalk in Gqeberha on May 13 and the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in Brakpan, Gauteng on May 27. More dates are expected to be announced.