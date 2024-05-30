Zulu Boy on his new music 'Mayibuye', post-election optimism and legal battle with 'Umkhokha: The Curse' producers

Actor and rapper Mxolisi “Zulu Boy” Majozi this Friday is releasing a new song called ‘Mayibuye’ which comes at the perfect time fresh from the elections. ‘Mayibuye’ speaks to the current realities of South African citizens and sees the rapper educating the people about claiming their power.

On the single, Zulu Boy worked with an American producer born Haitian Makatravelli and from the collaboration the artist foresees black South Africans and Haitians coming together more. The music video for ‘Mayibuye' is shot in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, showing how people are living in a time when South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy. “It’s 30 years of trial and error and nothing concrete or solid change. There’s a lot we can’t just say it’s all been bad, there’s a lot of good that has happened.

“It’s not concrete whether the nation has moved forward or not in exploring avenues in how everyone in South Africa can be well off and can have a meal every day and be sustainable. I don’t know how to feel about these 30 years.” The leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe Creatives, said that there is a possibility that change is on the horizon after the elections but one would only know once the elections have been completed. uMkhonto weSizwe Creatives was started by a group of intellectual artists influencing policies who were against the copyright amendment bill.

Zulu Boy in the 2024 elections backed former president Jacob Zuma MK Party due to his belief that the party’s policies would free a lot of creatives in Africa. The actor is currently in arbitration with the Rhythm World Productions who are behind Mzansi Magic’s hit drama ‘uMkhokha: The Curse’ after he was re-cast without his knowledge. Zulu Boy was slated to portray the lead role of Mlungisi on the series which was later given to Nkanyiso Mchunu.

The actor told IOL Entertainment that production sent him an agreement for the role in Durban and upon accepting he went to Durban for the production but found himself waiting in La Lucia to shoot but was never called onto set but had received his scripts. He later found out that Mchunu was shooting scenes for ‘uMkhokha: The Curse’ through a WhatsApp group, despite him having an agreement with the production company. Zulu Boy took legal action against the production company for violating their agreement.