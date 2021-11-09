Mafikizolo wow on new single 'Mamezala' featuring Simmy

On Friday, veteran afropop duo Mafikizolo returned to team up with singer-songwriter Simmy for the sultry, mid-tempo single "Mamezala". Featured artist Simmy has been relatively quiet since she released the sequel to her stunning star-making debut album, "Tugela Fairy", last year.

To her credit, she's appeared as a guest on a few impressive collaborations this year, most notably Sun-El Musician's "Higher". "Mamezala" comes off the back of Mafikizolo’s recent collaborative single with Nigeria superstar Tekno entitled "Enjoy Remix", which came out earlier in the year. The duo, who are popularly known for wedding favourites "Ndihamba Nawe" and "Masthokoze", return to a similar theme with "Mamezala", which means mother-in-law in Zulu.

The single celebrates the formalisation of a union through a wedding. In doing so, the artists urge the future mother-in-law to come outside, welcome the guests, and welcome the incoming son/daughter-in-law with ululations. The song is produced by dance music heavyweight Sun-El Musician, who is Simmy's label boss and frequent collaborator. Sun-El's production protégé Kenza also lends a hand on the production of the single. Together, the producers bring a laid back mid-tempo vibe of dance music, while Simmy’s soft, understated vocals perfectly complement those of Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe.