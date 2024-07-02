Makhadzi is set to host a ‘One Woman Show’ in Limpopo

By Cebolethu Shinga
Ghanama hitmaker, Makhadzi, celebrated her birthday in the most joyous fashion by announcing an upcoming show that would light up the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane with her unique blend of music.
The award winning singer took to social media platforms to announce she will be hosting a One Woman Show', which is set to take place on the 21st of December.
“Happiest birthday to myself. Let’s meet at PETER MOKABA STADIUM. 21 December. Line-up loading … Humbling myself to see you all buying tickets.”
As a performer, Makhadzi is best known to be energetic on stage and it appears she’ll be back by popular demand after winning a BET award.
Makhadzi has previously hosted ‘One Woman Show’ in her hometown in Limpopo, which proved to be an outstanding success. With a wonderful musical talent and stage presence, the gifted artist left the audience in awe and demanding more.
Many supporters were delighted to hear Makhadzi’s concert plans.
X user @Monchu052 expressed his love for Makhadzi’s work and promised to attend the show.
“Thobela (Hello) @MakhadziSA. Bona (look) count us in. Am bringing my team there. We looooove you #HappyBirthdayMakhadzi.”
Another X user @reamkg_ said at Makhadzi’s show that is where she will be.
“now a Makhadzi one woman show is where you would find me fr (for real).”
@Fiireee__ on X also wrote that she will attend the concert.
“We will be there no matter what!! Happy birthday my queen.”
On Instagram beketele_m said she was so proud of Makhadzi.
“Makhadzi wanghaaa!! Dhhhhhaaaaa so proud of you.”
anastasimokgobu on Instagram also confirm that she is attending the show.
“Of course we are coming.”
IOL Lifestyle