Makhadzi is set to host a ‘One Woman Show’ in Limpopo

Ghanama hitmaker, Makhadzi, celebrated her birthday in the most joyous fashion by announcing an upcoming show that would light up the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane with her unique blend of music.

The award winning singer took to social media platforms to announce she will be hosting a One Woman Show', which is set to take place on the 21st of December.

“Happiest birthday to myself. Let’s meet at PETER MOKABA STADIUM. 21 December. Line-up loading … Humbling myself to see you all buying tickets.”

As a performer, Makhadzi is best known to be energetic on stage and it appears she’ll be back by popular demand after winning a BET award.

Makhadzi has previously hosted ‘One Woman Show’ in her hometown in Limpopo, which proved to be an outstanding success. With a wonderful musical talent and stage presence, the gifted artist left the audience in awe and demanding more.

Many supporters were delighted to hear Makhadzi’s concert plans.