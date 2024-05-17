Makhadzi, Tyla, Focalistic and Tyler ICU have been nominated for the BET Awards

By Cebolethu Shinga Limpopo’s singing sensation Makhadzi continues to make waves in the music industry after she secured a nomination at the 2024 BET Awards.

Ndivhunzannyi Ralivhona, known by her stage name Makhadzi, has recently been nominated for the 2024 BET Awards, which will be hosted in California in July. The 27-year-old Ganama hitmaker is known for her energetic stage performances. She has been making waves around the country for several years. The singer has been nominated under the Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act category alongside Seyi Vibez, Bellah, Cristale, Duquesa, Holly G, Jungeli, Oruam and the Mnike hitmaker Tyler ICU.

Focalistic is nominated for Best International Act alongside the Grammy award winner Tyla. Tyla is also nominated several times in categories including Best New Artist, Best Female Pop/R&B, and the Viewer’s Choice Award. As Makhadzi celebrate her nomination, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude as she reflected on her journey and hoping to bring the award home. “From selling CD’s in the street to BET. Please help me celebrate my BET nomination for viewer’s choice: Best New International Act. May God help us to bring it home.“ Makhadzi wrote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) According to the media statement released, nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which is an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts. The Venda queen was among them. As the Awards ceremony approaches, Makhadzi’s fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of winners, hoping to see Makhadzi bringing home the award. X user @PreciousLapres6 showed her support to Makhadzi