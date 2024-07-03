By Cebolethu Shinga Renowned composer Mbuso Khoza has postponed his “Ifa Lomkhono” tour after getting the flu over the weekend which led to him having issues with his voice.

“My voice had problems due to the weather and travelling across the country, shooting as an actor. The fatigue and the flu have set me back from taking part in my tour, so I had to choose new dates,” he said. Celebrating his nomination for Best Jazz Album at the Metro FM Awards, Mbuso was set to embark on a captivating tour, bringing his latest masterpiece, "Ifa Lomkhono," to audiences across the country. “I'll take my fans down memory lane,” said the artist.

In an interview with TshisaLive, Khoza said he knows how disappointed people are with the postponement of the tour, but it’s nature and he needs his body to recover so as to give his fans the best show. The artist further apologised to his fans who were eagerly waiting for the tour. “Humble apologies to the people who were looking forward to seeing me perform on those tour dates. My team has advised me to change the dates so that I go there with full strength,” Khoza said.

The new “Ifa Lomkhono” tour dates are July 6 at Silverstar Casino, Johannesburg, August 30 at Menlyn in Pretoria, October 16 at Suncoast in Durban, and November 9 at Tyger Valley in Cape Town. Besides the upcoming tour, the artist is also planning to give back to his community by building a school of arts. “It's going to start from preschool, to high school. I want the children to discover their hidden talents, just like I discovered mine,” said Khoza.