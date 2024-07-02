Megan Thee Stallion shares how her mother was the source of her rap talents

The Grammy-winning ‘Body’ performer, 29, paid tribute to her fellow singer mum Holly Thomas by saying she sharpened her skills by getting them involved in rap battles with each other.

She told Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast: “Me and my mama used to be going back and forth. She was really the one, and I just wanted to beat her, and I wanted to impress her and I thought she was just the coldest rapper ever.”

Megan’s mum used to go by the stage name Holly-Wood before her death from brain cancer in March 2019.

She added: “My mama was my best friend. It used to really just be me, her and my dad before he passed.”

The rapper’s father died when she was 15 years old and a freshman in high school, and she added about the impact of his passing: “I ain’t care about having a bunch of friends and stuff because – and I was a very friendly kid – but I was the only child. So I just loved being around my mom.”

When asked what female rap artists she listened to growing up, Megan – born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete – again stressed her mum’s strong influence, saying: “I used to wanna be just like (her) because she was a rapper.”