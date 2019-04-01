Mahikeng - Veteran broadcasters Mokopi Molebatsi and Modisane Modise are to return to Motsweding FM, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced. In the new line-up released by the public broadcaster for the North West-based radio station, Molebatsi would present the midday show "Oketsa" between 12pm and 3pm. She would also present the Sunday night soul show "Sepelong" between 9pm and midnight.

Modise would present a new religious programme "Tsa Tumelo" on Thursdays from 8pm to midnight. He would interchange the show with "pastor Motsamai", Brown Mosiapoa, and Moruti Tube. Modise and Molebatsi left the station to join the Rustenburg-based North West FM.

The new line-up was unveiled on Friday, a day after a group of concerned listeners marched to Motsweding FM demanding the resignation of station manager Katlego Mokhele and the reinstatement of renowned sport commentator Alpheus Keonyaditswe, and presenters Goitsemodimo Seleka, Peter Manzana, Stella Sebalo, Will Tiro, Essence Moumakwe, and Refilwe Madisa.

Mokhele said the changes reflected a commitment to empowering more women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The station was expected to build on the latest listenership increase influenced by changes made by the station at the beginning of April 2018, he said.

"We want to explore new ways in which to grow audiences while instilling appreciation of the Setswana culture and language," Mokhele said. New additions to the Motsweding FM line up included on-air personalities Tumi Morake and Ikanyeng Modubu.

In a separate statement, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said it was deeply saddened by the untimely death of journalist Jake Mokoma. Born Jacob Kesitiloe Mokoma 55 years ago, he died in his hometown of Mahikeng on Tuesday, two weeks away from his 56th birthday.

Jake’s career began in the late 1980s working as a field reporter for the Bophuthatswana Broadcasting Corporation (BOP) TV News. Later in 1994 he went to work for Worldwide Television News as a researcher/reporter covering South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. In 1998, he joined eTV News and focused on human interest stories. He joined the Mahikeng newsroom in October 2018.

African News Agency (ANA)