Mr JazziQ's upcoming amapiano single with Ty Dolla Sign draws mixed reactions from tweeps

Mr JazziQ recently took to social media to share a snippet of an upcoming song he has featuring platinum-selling and multi award-winning American rapper Ty Dolla Sign. "Mr JazziQ previews a new Amapiano track with Ty Dolla Sign. Is it 🔥🔥 or 💩💩.“

Mr JazziQ previews a new Amapiano track with Ty Dolla Sign. Is it 🔥🔥 or 💩💩 pic.twitter.com/UFzvwWOupN — Everything SA Music (@ESAMofficial_) June 9, 2022 The preview has been making its rounds on Twitter since Thursday, drawing mixed reactions from tweeps. My two cents is it sounds pretty good, it's just not much to go by as the snippet is quite short. "what in the hell is this ? 😭😭😭😭😭," said @chuluzz, seemingly unimpressed by the snippet. what in the hell is this ? 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0xsraPEByJ — chulu. (@chuluzz) June 9, 2022 @yankhoooh on the other hand enjoyed it. "This bangs fr🥹🔥Mr Jazziq FT Ty Dolla Sign🇺🇸🔥."

This bangs fr🥹🔥

Mr Jazziq FT Ty Dolla Sign🇺🇸🔥 https://t.co/p3iH5dS3B4 — Zarah Yankho💛 (@Yankhoooh) June 9, 2022 "How do you even doubt Mr JazziQ?" asked DJ Jawz. "Dude gave us endless hits and I don't think he will decide to drop the ball now. He's way ahead of naysayers." How do you even doubt Mr JazziQ? Dude gave us endless hits and I don't think he will decide to drop the ball now. He's way ahead of naysayers. — DJ Jawz (@DJJawz) June 10, 2022 "Mr Jazziq is the one who made it sound weird with his movements throughout the video 😭 ngathi khona afuna ukum'Charmer😭," added @Buyanin_. Mr Jazziq is the one who made it sound weird with his movements throughout the video 😭 ngathi khona afuna ukum'Charmer😭 https://t.co/u9HMh9rId3 — KSI OlajideBT (@Buyanin_) June 10, 2022 Formerly one half of the popular house duo JazziDisciples, Mr JazziQ has carved out his own lane and become among the most prominent amapiano producers around over the past few years.

His 2020 collaborative album with fellow amapiano hitmaker, Busta 929, was among the most impressive bodies of works that year and is still considered one of the genres top albums to date. He's since gone on to work with the likes of Focalistic, with whom he's released two hit singles: Ke Star and Gupta, as well as Kabza De Small, Lady Du, Boohle and Mellow & Sleazy. Ty Dolla Sign on the other hand is riding high off his feature on the The Notorious B.I.G's recent posthumous release, G.O.A.T and his involvement as a character in Kid Cudi's animated musical series, Ky.