‘Music For Wildlife’ launches on Trace Global Network

By Cebolethu Shinga ‘Music for Wildlife’, a dynamic concert series bringing African artists together to protect the continent’s iconic wildlife, has launched on Trace Global Network.

The ‘Music for Wildlife’ concert is a premium live, on-demand content and live experiences network on Trace’s TV broadcast channels and streaming platform. This concert series will use the emotive power of music to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and inspire people to take action to protect animals. “African artists are very powerful voices and can make the difference to raise awareness for better wildlife protection in Africa.

“Trace is proud to open its global network to host the Music for Wildlife shows that perfectly align with our values and initiatives," co-founder and executive chairperson of the Trace Group, Olivier Laouchez, said. According to the statement, the most talented musicians in Africa, including chart-topping stars like Musa Keys, CKay, Focalistic, and Kamo Mphela, will be introduced to audiences through this intimate concert series. These musicians will share their stories about their music, lives, careers, and inspirations, as well as their passion for endangered species.

Throughout the concert series, various special guests will add to the already outstanding line-up of African musical artists. These guests come from a range of fields, including entertainment, sports, comedy, television, and film. Some of the notable names include Davido, 2Baba, Jackie Chan, Boity and Lupita Nyong’o, adding even more excitement and variety to the event. Multi-award-winning Ugandan singer, Vinka shared how ‘Music for Wildlife’ has changed how she thinks about herself in relation to the natural world on which we all depend, and her role in shining a light on the things that threaten it.

“Music is the most powerful connector in the world, and the need to connect with the challenges facing our wildlife, and the potential to protect them, is critical,” Vinka said. The amapiano artist Focalistic also said that Africans should care about protecting wildlife. “Wildlife and national parks create a lot of jobs in Africa, such as attracting tourists from across the world. Let’s use music and arts, to protect our amazing wildlife,” noted Focalistic.