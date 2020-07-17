Musicians and DJ pledge 67 minutes to music festival

In the spirit of Ubuntu and freedom of expression, dozens of musicians and DJs from around the world are pledging their 67-minutes to spread a message of hope, freedom, resilience and unity through "Afreefest", a 24-hour free-to-view music festival.

These musicians and DJs include a veritable rainbow of world-renowned musicians including locals Themba, Qadasi & Maqhinga, Abby Nurock, Sibusile Xaba, Black Picket Fence, international musicians John Fairhurst (UK), My Baby (Netherlands) and more who will be a part of the festival.

Inspired by the African term of "ubuntu" meaning “humanity” and “I am because we are”, "Afreefest" is a platform that was created to share cultural experiences in art, music, and creativity.

"The festival is powered by people who inspire change and as part of the festival’s mission, to inspire all, each of the performing musicians will share a personal 67 second message of inspiration to the world, a world that is in need of wisdom and togetherness during this turbulent period," said the festival organisers in a statement.

It further read: "2020 is proving to be a year of difficulty for many of us, it is also a year that is seeing a lot of change both positive and negative. The festival that was created to give fans of music, art and creativity a space in which they can pause, breathe and connect with themselves and others".