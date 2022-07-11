Mzansi mourns the untimely passing of SA hip-hop star Tumi Tladi

In another untimely tragedy to strike the South African music industry, rapper Tumi Tladi died Sunday morning. "The family of South African hip hop artist Itumeleng George Tladi today confirmed with profound sadness and loss, his untimely passing," read a press release sent to IOL Entertainment.

"Known by his stage name Tumi Tladi, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entertainment industry as a whole. He leaves behind his parents, five siblings, his niece and nephews." Seemingly a few hours before his death, Tladi had taken to Twitter to send out a few cryptic Tweets. "You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there’s a countdown, the small things don’t matter anymore." You only Truly appreciate your loved ones when there’s a countdown, the small things don’t matter anymore. — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022 "Love like they are leaving tomorrow."

Love like they are leaving tomorrow. — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022 He then went on to share that he had new music on the way. "Oh ya’ll thought I was done? So I got the EP with @DeJaVee_SA then I’m still releasing a single with a surprise artist called gushesh and my boy @ipstatsk got an amapiano banger of Basadi also coming out! More music immediately!" Oh ya’ll thought I was done? So I got the EP with @DeJaVee_SA then I’m still releasing a single with a surprise artist called gushesh and my boy @ipstatsk got an amapiano banger of Basadi also coming out! More music immediately!!!! — Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022 Tladi was a talented rapper who was on the up and up following the recent release of the music video for his single "Presidential" featuring Nadia Nakai and Mustbedubz. Formerly a dancer and choreographer, he enjoyed his biggest moment in the spotlight with the release of "Basadi - Remix" featuring Moozlie and Rouge.

